Farm Progress

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack implied that China may be favoring Brazilian corn and soybeans in retaliation.

Bloomberg, Content provider

April 10, 2024

2 Min Read
Vilsack
Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg

By Michael Hirtzer and Kim Chipman

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack implied that China may be favoring Brazilian corn and soybeans partly in retaliation against recent restrictions on ownership of American farmland.

Vilsack said his counterpart in China recently brought up Arkansas’ move to force seed company Syngenta AG, which is controlled by China’s Sinochem Holdings Corp., to sell 160 acres of farmland in the state. 

The action — the first enforcement taken under legislation signed into law by Republican governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders that bans prohibited foreign entities from owning Arkansas farmland — is part of the constant “ripping” of China that has prompted it to spurn U.S. agriculture products, Vilsack said.

“We had a trade deficit of $6 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal year; China’s purchases are $6 billion less than they were a year ago,” Vilsack said in an interview Tuesday. “Why would that be? Is it just Brazil, or was there a reason why the Chinese ag minister asked me about Syngenta?”

Why was it brought up, Vilsack asked: “It was a signal.”

410019013.png

An email sent to the Chinese embassy in Washington on Tuesday wasn’t immediately answered. China’s Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vilsack said the U.S. needs to diversify by working more with other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Still, he said the U.S. would like to be able to continue doing business with China.

“What we have to have I think in this country is a bit more nuanced conversation about China, and a bit more complex conversation about China,” he said. “At the same time, we need to diversify away from over-reliance on China.”

With China buying fewer crops from the U.S., Brazil has overtaken America as the world’s top corn shipper after already doing so with soybeans.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Read more about:

ChinaExportsTrade

About the Author(s)

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Content provider

See more from Bloomberg
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

58°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 69º

Night 46º

8.01 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 10, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 10, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 10, 2024

Apr 10, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 9, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 9, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 9, 2024

Apr 9, 2024

FP Next podcast
Planting
FP Next: Planter prep tips from experts
FP Next: Planter prep tips from experts

Apr 9, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE