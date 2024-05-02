Wallaces Farmer

ISU Field Crop Scout School set for May 16

Sessions will include corn and soybean growth and development, pest identification, and methods for crop scouts.

May 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Students taking stand counts in corn
HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE: Participants from the 2023 Crop Scout School practice taking stand counts in corn.Photos courtesy of Iowa State University

Iowa State University will host a Field Crop Scout School at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm (3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville, IA) on May 16. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Field Crop Scout School is intended to be a foundational course, providing essential information for effective and efficient crop scouting. The program features sessions such as corn and soybean growth and development, pest identification, and methods for crop scouts.

Topics to be covered include:

  • Crop scouting tips and tricks — Virgil Schmitt, Extension field agronomist

  • Corn and soybean growth and development and staging — Mark Licht, assistant professor of agronomy and Extension specialist, ISU  

  • Crop disease identification — Alison Robertson, Extension plant pathologist, ISU

  • Weed identification — Terry Basol, extension field agronomist  

  • Insect pest identification — Ashley Dean, Extension specialist, entomology, ISU

  • Other crop issues and challenges (nutrient deficiencies, herbicide injury, etc.) — Clarabell Probasco and Rebecca Vittetoe, Extension field agronomists

  • Hands-on practice out in the field — Probasco, Schmitt and Vittetoe

Participants review corn growth stages

IN THEIR HANDS: Participants review corn growth stages during the 2023 Crop Scout School.

The following publications and resources are included with registration to the Field Crop Scout School:  

  • Soybean Diseases and Corn Diseases booklets — a combined 88-page compendium of soybean and corn diseases in Iowa and the greater north-central region in full color. Each guide is complete with disease life cycles and diagrams, as well as foliar disease estimation charts.

  • Field Crop Insects — contains descriptions and color images of more than 55 pest and beneficial insects, as well as information on insect life cycle, damage, scouting and management options. There also is information on basic entomology and integrated pest management tactics.

  • Corn and Soybean Field Guide — includes updated text and images, illustrations, diagrams and tables to assist with identifying corn and soybean diseases, insects and disorders found throughout the Midwest. This 236-page guide focuses on development stages, pesticide decisions and production-related topics to help you when scouting fields this summer.

  • A digital Weed Identification Field Guide, 2nd Edition — contains 35 illustrations and more than 250 high-quality photographs of weeds found in Iowa. Palmer amaranth information was added to this 108-page field guide, and information on herbicide resistance and management was updated from the first edition.

Advance registration is required. The cost of $150 includes the printed and digital publications listed above, lunch and refreshments. Registration for the course closes May 10, and the course is limited to 60 students.

For information and to register, visit crops.extension.iastate.edu/2024-crop-scout-school

Source: Iowa State University

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

55°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 61º

Night 53º

17.14 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, May 2, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 2, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 2, 2024

May 2, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 30, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 30, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 30, 2024

Apr 30, 2024

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: How to manage farm stress when it’s busy
FP Next: How to manage farm stress when it’s busy

Apr 30, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE