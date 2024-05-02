ISU Field Crop Scout School set for May 16

Iowa State University will host a Field Crop Scout School at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm (3115 Louisa-Washington Road, Crawfordsville, IA) on May 16. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program running from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Field Crop Scout School is intended to be a foundational course, providing essential information for effective and efficient crop scouting. The program features sessions such as corn and soybean growth and development, pest identification, and methods for crop scouts.

Topics to be covered include:

Crop scouting tips and tricks — Virgil Schmitt, Extension field agronomist

Corn and soybean growth and development and staging — Mark Licht, assistant professor of agronomy and Extension specialist, ISU

Crop disease identification — Alison Robertson, Extension plant pathologist, ISU

Weed identification — Terry Basol, extension field agronomist

Insect pest identification — Ashley Dean, Extension specialist, entomology, ISU

Other crop issues and challenges (nutrient deficiencies, herbicide injury, etc.) — Clarabell Probasco and Rebecca Vittetoe, Extension field agronomists

Hands-on practice out in the field — Probasco, Schmitt and Vittetoe

IN THEIR HANDS: Participants review corn growth stages during the 2023 Crop Scout School.

The following publications and resources are included with registration to the Field Crop Scout School:

Soybean Diseases and Corn Diseases booklets — a combined 88-page compendium of soybean and corn diseases in Iowa and the greater north-central region in full color. Each guide is complete with disease life cycles and diagrams, as well as foliar disease estimation charts.

Field Crop Insects — contains descriptions and color images of more than 55 pest and beneficial insects, as well as information on insect life cycle, damage, scouting and management options. There also is information on basic entomology and integrated pest management tactics.

Corn and Soybean Field Guide — includes updated text and images, illustrations, diagrams and tables to assist with identifying corn and soybean diseases, insects and disorders found throughout the Midwest. This 236-page guide focuses on development stages, pesticide decisions and production-related topics to help you when scouting fields this summer.

A digital Weed Identification Field Guide, 2nd Edition — contains 35 illustrations and more than 250 high-quality photographs of weeds found in Iowa. Palmer amaranth information was added to this 108-page field guide, and information on herbicide resistance and management was updated from the first edition.

Advance registration is required. The cost of $150 includes the printed and digital publications listed above, lunch and refreshments. Registration for the course closes May 10, and the course is limited to 60 students.

For information and to register, visit crops.extension.iastate.edu/2024-crop-scout-school.

Source: Iowa State University