Winter weather slowed the crowd down a bit, but the Nebraska State Dairy Association annual convention went on as planned in February in Columbus.

As part of the convention, NSDA members welcomed Greg Bleeker as a newly elected board member and thanked Jason Nuttelman, Stromsburg, for his nine years of service to NSDA.

Along with the usual workshops and annual meetings and updates, NSDA welcomed Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen as a keynote speaker. The organization also distributed numerous milk quality awards to producers and honored others for their contributions to the industry in Nebraska.

This year’s Phillip H. Cole Industry Person of the Year was Ted Kinnison. He received the award that recognizes producers and industry professionals who are leaders in the industry and in their communities.

Kinnison recently retired after working 38 years as a milk sanitation rating officer with the dairy team at the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The award is named for Phillip H. Cole, a Nebraska dairy farmer who served as secretary/treasurer for NSDA from 1969-84.

The annual NSDA Friend of the Industry Award went this year to the Nebraska Soybean Board. The Holstein Association Award went to Melissa Konecky.

The annual herd production awards went to O and W Dairy, Orchard, earning first place, followed by Roger Sprakel Dairy, Crofton, in second and MPM West Farms, Wayne, taking third.

SCC Quality Awards went to Tuls Butler County Dairy South in first place, followed by Tuls Butler County Dairy North in second and Crook Dairy, Humboldt, in third. SPC Quality Awards went to Tuls Butler County Dairy North in first place, Crook Dairy took second, and Hennerberg Dairy, Diller, got third.

NSDA-Central Plains Dairy Foundation scholarships went to Sydney Schildt, $1,000; and Grant Fincham, $500.

Learn more at nebraskamilk.org.