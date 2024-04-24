The Michigan Cattlemen’s Association and Michigan State University recently held their Bull Evaluation Program Sale in Remus with plenty of consignors, buyers and MCA members.

The longtime cooperative effort between the MCA, MSU and Wernette Cattle Co. draws national attention by showcasing superior sire candidates. This is the second year at the new location and the first using its new feed efficiency equipment to enhance bull quality.

Overall, 67 bulls were sold on March 16 — 10 Simmental, 38 Angus, two Hereford, and 17 SimAngus — with the highest bull sale of the day from consignor Phil AcMoody for $18,500. Total sales reached $275,100.

“Dr. [Dan] Buskirk and his team at Michigan State have been instrumental in making the feed efficiency technology implementation happen at the bull barn,” MCA Executive Vice President Sara Horton Flokstra said in a statement.

“MCA is proud to partner with MSU in this endeavor as we put Michigan on the map as the state for soundness in great genetics. We are also grateful for our partnership with United Producers Inc. and Sheridan Auction Service as they handle sale clerking and operations on sale day.”

When delivered at the station, bulls are evaluated on vaccine requirements, veterinary testing and genetics. As sale day approaches, following Beef Improvement Federation guidelines, all bulls must pass rigorous tests before sale regarding physical appearance, docility, rate of gain, breeding soundness and carcass traits.

To learn more about the MCA-MSU Bull Evaluation Program, contact MCA at [email protected] or 517-347-8117.

UDIM elects officers

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan board of directors held officer elections following its general session. Reelected to the leadership team are President Corby Werth, dairy farmer from Alpena; Vice President Scott Lamb, dairy farmer from Jeddo; and Treasurer Burke Larsen, dairy farmer from Scottville.

3 additional dairy herds contract bird flu

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring announced the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in dairy herds in three additional Michigan counties — Ionia, Isabella and Ottawa — bringing the total number of affected counties to four.

On March 29, MDARD announced the state’s first HPAI-positive dairy herd located in Montcalm County. USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed these detections on April 11.