CDFA awards $19m for dairy projects

Dairy digester research, Dairy Plus seek to reduce GHGs.

Farm Press Staff

December 26, 2023

Dairy cow
Dairy cow.USDA ARS

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has awarded more than $19 million to dairy projects that state officials say will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 198,196 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents per year.

The funding includes $15.65 million for 11 projects in the Dairy Digester Research and Development Program and $3.74 million to three projects in Dairy Plus, a new complementary program.

“Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases there is, but it’s also one we know how to reduce,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. “The projects funded through DDRDP and the Dairy Plus Program play an important role in California’s methane emission reduction efforts and help us meet our target of a reduction of 40 percent below 2013 levels by 2030 – among the most ambitious goals in the world.”

This latest grant round brings the total number of DDRDP-supported projects to 140. Collectively, it is anticipated that DDRDP will reduce over 2.45 million MTCO2e per year, equivalent to removing more than 545,000 cars from the road, or powering 308,000 homes for one year.

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

