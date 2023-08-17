Women involved in farming operations have their own space to learn and network during Husker Harvest Days.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Women in Agriculture program will be new this year. It will offer information and resources to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.

“For nearly 40 years, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has supported the multi-faceted role that women play in Nebraska’s farms and ranches through the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program,” says Jessica Groskopf, program director. “We are excited to partner with Farm Progress to feature women here at Husker Harvest Days.”

Located on Lot 34 across the street from the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent, the exhibit and location will include:

giveaways for Women in Agriculture leadership experiences and events

networking space for young women and working moms to interact while their children engage in creative play, including an HHD-exclusive kid activity

daily readings at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and book signings from author C.J. Brown, featuring her cattle-centered children’s titles (She will also debut her new book, “The Calf Who Became King.”)

upscale retail experiences, featuring businesses owned by agrarian women, such as Mandy Tomlinson of Horse Creek Outfitters and livestock artist C.J. Brown

‘Critical to industry’

“Women are critical to the future of our industry,” says Peyton Fair, Farm Progress events coordinator. “As more women move into leadership roles, it is important that our events reflect the unique needs and challenges faced by females in production and agribusiness.

“This partnership is a small step toward that goal as our team looks to adapt for the future of the diverse landscape that is American agriculture.”

The Women in Agriculture program will also be sponsoring speakers at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday on the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Stage.

Make sure to stop by Lot 34 during the show.