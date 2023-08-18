August 18, 2023
Typically drawing more than 100,000 ag producers and guests each year, and over 500 farm- and ranch-related exhibitors, the Nebraska-grown Husker
Harvest Days in Hall County is something of a tradition for many farm families.
While the show brings the latest ag innovations to the forefront for producers, there is more to the largest totally irrigated working farm show than meets the eye.
According to Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director, Husker Harvest Days has been able to give back to the local region and area communities and organizations in several meaningful ways.
“We are proud to be a member of the central Nebraska community,” Jungmann says. “Many of these relationships with the community go back decades, some even to the founding of the event 45 years ago.
“Our ties to the community are deep, and we appreciate the long-standing partnerships we have.”
Learn more about the ways Husker Harvest Days gives back to rural Nebraska in the graphic below:

