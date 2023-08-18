Nebraska Farmer Logo

There is more to the largest totally irrigated working farm show than meets the eye.

Curt Arens

August 18, 2023

crowds at HHD looking at cattle in pens
MORE THAN CROWDS: HHD brings big crowds and big money to Grand Island and Hall County each year, but Farm Progress and HHD also give back to the community through scholarships, donations, complimentary show space, property taxes, food drive donations and much more. Curt Arens

Typically drawing more than 100,000 ag producers and guests each year, and over 500 farm- and ranch-related exhibitors, the Nebraska-grown Husker
Harvest Days in Hall County is something of a tradition for many farm families.

While the show brings the latest ag innovations to the forefront for producers, there is more to the largest totally irrigated working farm show than meets the eye.

According to Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director, Husker Harvest Days has been able to give back to the local region and area communities and organizations in several meaningful ways.

“We are proud to be a member of the central Nebraska community,” Jungmann says. “Many of these relationships with the community go back decades, some even to the founding of the event 45 years ago.

“Our ties to the community are deep, and we appreciate the long-standing partnerships we have.”

Learn more about the ways Husker Harvest Days gives back to rural Nebraska in the graphic below:

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska's farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

