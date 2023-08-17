Health screenings may not be on the radar as an important use of time for farmers and ranchers, but nothing could be further from the truth.

For many years, health screenings have been a crucial component of Husker Harvest Days. This year, these screenings will be in a new location at Lot 549.

Worth the walk

Nursing students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, from Kearney and Lincoln, will take part in the health screenings — from blood pressure to skin cancer checks.

The students typically provide blood pressure checks and help with promotion of farm safety materials. In addition, there is a nurse practitioner on-site to assist with skin cancer screenings.

The students helping with these screenings go through simulation learning to prepare for working in outdoor settings. They have time for guided learning at the HHD grounds to gain a greater understanding of rural culture.

Typically, 1,000 to 1,200 people are screened for blood pressure and 600 receive skin screenings each year at Husker Harvest Days. Some of these checks alert visitors to impending health concerns, which they should address with their health care provider.

By offering health information and screenings at Husker Harvest Days, Farm Progress and vendors will help bring wellness to the forefront for farmers and their families.

Farm safety information

Inside the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent, you will find wellness information, as well as farm safety booths.

Stop by and visit with the following vendors: