Blood pressure checks move location; farm safety still tops in Hospitality Tent.

Mindy Ward

August 17, 2023

Nurse taking a patients blood pressure
NEW LOCATION: Nursing students from the UNMC College of Nursing will take blood pressure readings and offer free health screenings this year at Lot 549. John Rensten/Getty Images

Health screenings may not be on the radar as an important use of time for farmers and ranchers, but nothing could be further from the truth.

For many years, health screenings have been a crucial component of Husker Harvest Days. This year, these screenings will be in a new location at Lot 549.

Worth the walk

Nursing students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, from Kearney and Lincoln, will take part in the health screenings — from blood pressure to skin cancer checks.

The students typically provide blood pressure checks and help with promotion of farm safety materials. In addition, there is a nurse practitioner on-site to assist with skin cancer screenings.

The students helping with these screenings go through simulation learning to prepare for working in outdoor settings. They have time for guided learning at the HHD grounds to gain a greater understanding of rural culture.

Typically, 1,000 to 1,200 people are screened for blood pressure and 600 receive skin screenings each year at Husker Harvest Days. Some of these checks alert visitors to impending health concerns, which they should address with their health care provider.

By offering health information and screenings at Husker Harvest Days, Farm Progress and vendors will help bring wellness to the forefront for farmers and their families.

Farm safety information

Inside the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent, you will find wellness information, as well as farm safety booths.

Stop by and visit with the following vendors:

  • Bryan Health/Grand Island Regional Medical Center

  • Central District Health Department

  • Central Nebraska National Alliance on Mental Illness

  • Central States Center of Ag Safety and Health

  • CHI Health

  • Farm Rescue

  • Funk Medical and Mobility

  • KSDS Assistance Dogs

  • Nebraska AgrAbility

  • Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

  • Nebraska Department of Ag – Next Gen

  • Nebraska Department of Ag – Pesticide

  • Nebraska Relay

  • Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Programs

  • PHARM Dog, USA

  • Progressive Ag Safety

  • Rural Response Hotline

  • Tobacco Free Hall County

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln – Pesticide

Read more about:

Rural Health

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

