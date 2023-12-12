Attendees of the 2024 Mid-South Farm & Gin Show will experience dynamic speakers, an interactive trade show, daily cash prizes and more.

The show, scheduled for March 1 and 2 at the Renasant Convention Center Memphis, is co- sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation, and Delta Farm Press.

Tim Price, show manager and executive vice president, Southern Cotton Ginners Association, said the 72nd annual show attracts attendees from around the world. “There is so much to take in over the two days at the show. Hundreds of exhibitors demonstrate products and services that are meaningful to a full range of Mid-south farmers and crops.”

“Something attendees may not realize is the networking opportunities available,” Price says. “Each year, we have attendees who connect with others they only see at this show. They catch up, share information on challenges in their operations, and gain valuable insights on how to maximize their farm operations.”

Industry speakers

Dynamic speakers include Joe Nicosia who talks cotton, and Richard Brock, who shares outlooks on global markets and crops. Milo Hamilton leads a rice marketing seminar, plus. Many more dialogues led by industry experts. “The Farm & Gin show was started as an educational exhibit, and we remain committed to that component of the show more than 70 years later,” Price says.

In addition to the robust trade show floor featuring top companies focused on Mid-south crops, AgLaunch showcases new innovations to help farmers adjust to a rapidly changing industry.

“AgLaunch holds sessions in which farmers and others pitch their product or service in hopes of receiving funding to further their innovation,” Price says. “It’s a critical part of today’s agriculture industry – to showcase the up and coming items that can make a difference in a farm operation or agribusiness. It’s a great opportunity for attendees at the Farm & Gin show.”

Price says there will also be daily drawings for thousands in cash prizes, and a drawing for a pedigreed Labrador Retriever puppy.

“The Farm & Gin show really offers a variety of opportunities, from education and grain marketing outlooks to networking and daily prize drawings. We make every effort to provide a welcoming atmosphere for any type of show attendee,” he says.

Price added the show is also available in a virtual format, for those who may not be able to attend in person. Or, attendees can tap into recordings of the ag outlook and other sessions after the show. Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available at www.farmandginshow.com