AgLaunch, the non-profit organization building a network of diverse farmers “to envision, enable and accelerate the farms of the future” returns to the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show, March 1-2 in Memphis.

Tim Price, executive vice president of Southern Cotton Ginners Association, co-sponsor of the show with Delta Farm Press, said AgLaunch is a highlight of the two-day event. “AgLaunch attracts those interested in seeing the latest innovations that can improve agriculture at the farm level,” he said.

Pete Nelson, AgLaunch CEO, explained their approach at the 2022 Farm & Gin Show. “We want to think about what the farm of the future looks like,” he said, which will be diverse. These farms will provide environmental benefits, grow crops with greater nutrient density or health benefits, and have a more localized supply chain. Ultimately, the farms will anchor agriculture into communities that “create jobs, bring people back into the communities and create prosperity,” Nelson said.

AgLaunch gets involved very early and take the ideas through the commercialization, and provides expertise, opportunities for field trials, access to data, access to capital, etc.

“Farmers are involved in each step, they are part of the business,” as the idea is fully developed. Farmers have access to a diverse group of farmers across the company that are committed to helping grow businesses, Nelson said, while “we (AgLaunch) gets to be involved on the ground floor in those opportunities we believe will be the next revolution in ag,” Nelson said.

New ideas

Price says the next revolution in ag is changing how farmers approach their businesses. “Farmers are ready to provide more nutrient dense crops, are focusing on regenerative agriculture, or are organizing private companies that benefit farmers and agriculture. Each year, we are excited to see what new ideas come before the AgLaunch group.”

In addition to AgLaunch sessions, Farm & Gin Show attendees can learn from industry experts at a variety of outlooks and workshops, see new machinery and equipment on the trade show floor, and see people they may only see at this show, Price noted. “There are a significant number of attendees who come to Memphis to catch up with specific people they may only see once a year. We know this is a place where people re-unite and share their experiences of the past year and hopes for the future.”

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is co-sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation and Delta Farm Press. Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees can pre-register on the website by clicking on Attendee Registration. Those who register by Feb. 16 will be entered into a drawing for a $1,000 cash prize. More information, including access to the virtual content from 2023, is available at www.farmandginshow.com.