December 11, 2023
Organizers are planning celebrations for the 70th annual 3i Show, which will be March 12-14 at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City, Kan.
New this year will be a Mobile Dairy Classroom, put on by SouthWest/SouthLand Dairy Farmers, according to the Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, which organizes the show. This traveling milking parlor will feature a live cow and a farmer teaching children about the dairy industry.
The “home business” area of the 3i Show will return by popular demand, according to the 3i Show staff. And once again, the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce will open the show with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. March 12, followed by a Posting of the Colors and a gun salute to honor all veterans by the American Legion Post 47 Honor Guard.
For schedule updates or to contact organizers, call the WKMA office at 620-227-8082 or visit 3iShow.com.
