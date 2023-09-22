World Dairy Expo is right around the corner, but the center of the dairy cattle world — at least for showing cattle — was the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg last week.

Hundreds of exhibitors and their cows graced the multiple rings inside the sprawling complex where more than 20 separate competitions were held. Sept. 20 was the big day, though, as judges gathered for one last competition inside the complex’s New Holland Large Arena: the naming of the supreme champions.

Margot Precious, a 4-year-old Ayrshire owned by Kurt Wolf of Guttenberg, Iowa, was named supreme champion cow.

Lands-Brook KNH Chili Pepper, a fall yearling Milking Shorthorn, was named supreme champion heifer.

And Oakfield Solomon Sunset-ET, owned by Oakfield Corners Dairy in Oakfield, N.Y., was named supreme champion bred and owned.

Award winners

No All-American is complete without the naming of winners of the Obie Snider, Pioneer and Image awards.

Dr. Alan McCauley of Ada, Ohio, is this year’s Obie Snider Award recipient. The award, established in memory of Obie Snider, a founding father of the All-American Dairy Show, recognizes an individual who places significant value in service to the dairy industry and community, and displays high standards of conduct.

Loren and Helen Zimmerman of Hummelstown, Pa., received the Image Award. The Image Award is presented annually to an individual who has enhanced the image of the All-American Dairy Show with notable contributions to its reputation, prestige and welfare.

Allen Hess of Hagerstown, Md., was named the Pioneer Award winner. The Pioneer Award is presented to an individual who has considerable impact on the overall success of the previous year’s All-American Dairy Show, exhibiting time, energy or leadership to help improve the quality of the show.