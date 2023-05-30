Farm Progress

USDA extends deadline for revenue loss programsUSDA extends deadline for revenue loss programs

Producers now have until July 14 to apply.

Joshua Baethge

May 30, 2023

Field with farmstead at sunset
USDA extended the deadline to apply for two major revenue loss programs. Producers now have until July 14 to submit their applications for the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program.  The deadline for both was originally June 2.

To help producers better access these programs USDA’s Farm Service Agency is partnering with nine organizations to provide educational and technical assistance.

“Farm Service Agency recognizes that there is a learning curve for producers applying for our new revenue-based programs and we want to make sure producers have the time they need to apply for assistance,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux says. “Partnering with these organizations through cooperative agreements provides additional educational and technical assistance to producers who may need help with the Emergency Relief Program Phase Two application process. The deadline extension gives producers more time to locate and work with these organizations to complete their program application.” 

EPR is a USDA effort to help producers cover losses caused by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. It primarily helps producers of crops that were not covered by Federal Crop Insurance or the Noninsurance Crop Disaster Assistance Program known as NAP. Among the organizations providing free assistance to producers in the Phase Two stage are the Alabama State Association of Cooperatives, Farmers Legal Action Group, Inc., Flower Hill Institute, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Inc., North South Institute, Renewing the Countryside II, Rural Advancement Foundation International – USA, Rural Coalition, and Texas Small Farmers and Ranchers CBO. They will be available to advise producers via phone or online meeting platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

PARP was created to help producers who were in the farming business during at least part of the 2020 calendar year and had a 15% or greater decrease in allowable gross revenue that year compared to the baseline year. USDA will host a webinar with National Farm Income Tax Extension Committee from 2 to 4 p.m. EDT on June 8 that focuses on PARP application. Those interested in attending are advised to register online.

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

