The National Milk Producers Federation didn’t wait long to name a new president and CEO. One day after current president Jim Mulhern announced his pending retirement, the NMPF board of directors unanimously voted to name Gregg Doud its next leader. He will join the federation as COO in September before officially taking over the top job at year’s end.

“Dairy farmers across the nation are pleased to endorse a true champion of agriculture, someone who both understands the hard work we do and the opportunities and challenges we face both here and abroad,” NMPF Board Chair Randy Mooney says. “NMPF has long been blessed with leadership that’s been able to take its advocacy for dairy to a higher level. We strongly believe that Gregg Doud more than amply provides the expertise, the background, and the passion we will need as we navigate a challenging, but promising, new era.”

Doud is a Kansas State University grad who was born and raised in Mankato, Kan. His career in agricultural policy and economics spans more than 30 years. Most recently, he worked for the global intelligence firm Aimpoint Research where he specialized in food and agriculture.

Over the course of his career, Doud has also served as president of the Commodity Markets Council, the chief economist for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and a senior staff member on the Senate Agriculture Committee. From 2018 to 2021 he was the Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Office of the Trade Representative.

Doud says he is now excited to engage on critical issues facing dairy farmers.

“From the policy arena to new technologies, there are many great new opportunities for dairy producers at home and internationally,” he says. “It is a tremendous privilege to have the opportunity in these exciting times to lead NMPF, one of Washington’s oldest, most prestigious and well-respected agricultural trade associations.”