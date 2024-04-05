A contingent of more than 115 agriculture groups, trade organizations and advocacy groups are asking Congress to increase funding for international food aid programs. In an April 2 letter to leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, they call for the fiscal year 2025 budget to include at least $2.4 billion for the Food for Peace, Food for Progress and McGovern-Dole International Food for Education programs.

The groups note that, according to U.N. World Food Programme estimates, there are now 333 million people across the globe facing crisis levels of food insecurity. Since 2022, global food insecurity has increased 10%. This is due to multiple factors including lingering pandemic effects, ongoing global conflicts and climate change.

In their letter, the groups content providing more support not only benefits recipients, but also the United States’ economy and national security interests.

“By furthering stability in fragile countries and sparking hope in countless people who are struggling to survive, U.S. strategic interests are protected and expanded,” they say. “Ultimately, these kinds of foreign assistance programs help create a firm foundation for vulnerable communities to grow and prosper, which is why many former food aid recipient countries are now among the most important U.S. trading partners.”

National ag groups signing on to the letter include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, the National Milk Producers Federation, National Sorghum Produces, the North American Millers Association, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, US Wheat Associations and USA Rice among other. A number of state-level groups also signed the letter, and well as groups representing additional commodities, processors and transportation interests.

“While our organizations at times have policy differences, we stand united in our belief that U.S. food aid programs are among the world’s most critical foreign assistance programs, save countless lives, bolster our nation’s global security, and help millions in need around the world,” the letter concludes. “We ask that you continue the lifesaving and life improving work of food aid by increasing the agriculture appropriations funding in fiscal year 2025 to at least $2.4 billion to carry out the necessary and vital work accomplished in the P.L. 480 Title II Food for Peace, Food for Progress, and McGovern-Dole programs.”