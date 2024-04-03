Kansas Farmer Logo

Kansas Digest: Wind energy grants; urban migration; apply to KSU Animal Sciences Leadership Academy

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

April 3, 2024

Wind turbine
KANSAS DIGEST: USDA and the U.S. Department of Energy launched a new initiative in February to provide grants to farmers implementing small-scale wind and other renewable energy projects. unkas_photo/Getty Images

The pandemic gave rise to increased domestic migration in the past four years, with Americans moving to new opportunities for jobs and to raise their families.

The USDA-ERS reports that in the one-year periods from July to June of 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, rural areas experienced an increase in population because more people moved from urban areas to rural areas than in the opposite direction. It’s a reversal of domestic migration trends from the past decade, according to USDA-ERS.

urban migration to rural areas chart

Net domestic migration in rural areas jumped from almost zero in 2019-2020, to more than 0.35% in the past two years. The experts attribute this to fear of exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic, and the subsequent increase in remote work opportunities.

USDA-ERS also noted that urban areas increased their populations through migration from other countries. International migration to urban parts of the U.S. reached a peak of 0.34% in 2021-2022. The growth in migration rates for both urban and rural areas is somewhat offset by elevated death rates — which are falling from pandemic highs — and lower birth rates.

Small-scale renewable energy grants

USDA and the U.S. Department of Energy launched a new initiative in February to help farmers cut costs and increase income using underutilized renewable technologies, including small-scale wind projects.

The Rural and Agricultural Income & Savings from Renewable Energy (RAISE) initiative has a goal of helping 400 individual farmers deploy smaller-scale wind projects through the USDA Rural Energy for America (REAP) program.

The 2023 Inflation Reduction Act set aside $144 million in grant funding for these underutilized technologies in the REAP program.

Learn more at Rural Energy For America Program (REAP) | Rural Development (usda.gov).

KSU Animal Sciences Leadership Academy applications due April 15

Kansas State University is now taking applications for its Animal Sciences Leadership Academy, an intensive four-day educational experience designed to enhance the leadership skills and animal science knowledge of students in grades nine to 12.

The program’s itinerary features interactive workshops, tours and faculty mentor time with animal science professors. Industry leaders will also join the participants frequently to share their knowledge and expertise. 

Throughout the week, participants will work in teams to evaluate current events within the animal science industry and educate others. This experience will culminate with team presentations and a closing reception on the final morning.

Organizers say only 20 students will be accepted for the 2024 session to ensure individualized attention from counselors, professors and industry leaders. Participants will stay on campus in university housing with program staff for the duration of the event.

Transportation to and from the event is the responsibility of the participant, along with a $50 fee to reserve his or her space. The fee is only due upon acceptance and not at the time of application. LMIC generously provides all other sponsorships.

This is the 15th year of the academy, hosted by K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry in Manhattan and set for June 5-8. Applications are due April 15 and can be found at asi.ksu.edu/KASLA.

