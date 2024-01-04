Sponsored By
Festive foliage may harbor invasive pests. Here’s how to avoid spreading them.

January 4, 2024

A close up of a red Christmas ornament handing on a tree with lights
GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING: Insects and diseases can live in holiday greens, so it is important to properly dispose of such things to avoid spreading these undesirables.Mirko Kuzmanovic/Getty Images

With the holidays over, it’s time to remove the holiday greenery and Christmas trees, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture reminds residents that proper disposal of these items is imperative to prevent the spread of dangerous pests. Diseases and invasive species can make their way into our landscapes on trees and boughs brought into Minnesota from other states.

To protect the environment, the state of Minnesota is asking residents to take these steps to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:

Dispose using service. The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations; contact locations directly to see if they accept trees and greenery.

Throw away. Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed of in trash cans.

Burn. If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn the greens. Always check fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning, and follow local ordinances.

Do not toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile. Doing this can spread the invasive species or disease.

Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown. Feeding damage caused by this invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop. Also, boxwood blight, a fungal disease, and round leaf bittersweet, an invasive noxious weed, are sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces and can endanger native trees and other landscaping.

If you suspect your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, call the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 888-545-6684, email [email protected], or report through the online reporting form.

Source: Minnesota Department of Agriculture

