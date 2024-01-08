by Melanie Hasler

Every time members of Indiana’s Caisson Platoon and their equine soldiers meet, it is a bittersweet reunion. They’re brought together for a final tribute to a fallen Indiana National Guard soldier.

According to the Military Department of Indiana, the Caisson Platoon is dedicated to upholding one of the military's oldest and most poignant traditions. Eight horses pay final honors by leading a riderless horse behind a caisson wagon. A wooden wagon once bearing the weight of ammunition and essential supplies now bears the weight of laying a guard member to rest.

The horses reside and receive training at The Woods Equestrian Center in Columbus, Ind. This Indiana National Guard Caisson Platoon is one of three still active in U.S.

“I believe the Caisson Unit is a hidden gem,” says 1st Lt. Wesley Fluke. “It’s not often you see Army National Guard in uniform riding horses because most states don’t have that. It’s something that I’m truly proud to be a part of because it’s not something that’s available everywhere.”

The importance of the Indiana Caisson Platoon lies within not only the military, but also the agricultural industry. Outside of funerals, the platoon is involved in parades, color guard events and standing displays to promote horses and their job within the National Guard.

“The Indiana National Guard has been providing this service since 1947,” says Sgt. 1st Class James Lasher. “All of our history and lineage goes back to respect, honor and tribute.”

The platoon’s history is entwined with roles horses played in war, bringing both ammunition and essential supplies to the front lines. These steadfast animals also played a solemn role, carrying wounded and fallen soldiers back to military hospitals and morgues.

Today, they serve as a tribute to the fallen members of the Indiana National Guard.

Solemn role

“The first time I ever saw the Caisson Unit was when my grandfather died, and he was a sergeant major in the Army National Guard,” Fluke says. “That’s something I will never forget. After seeing that service offered to us, it will always be something I hold close. It meant the world to me.”

PREPARING FOR THE TASK: James Lasher sits on the main horse, Apolo, preparing to pull the caisson wagon to a soldier’s final resting place. (Jennifer Davis)

The horse’s assignment is to deliver the soldier to their final resting place, symbolizing the importance of their service to their state and nation. The only break of silence is the clip-clop of the horses’ shoes on pavement and the playing of taps, a 24-note salute traditionally performed by a lone bugler at funerals of U.S. military veterans.

The somber tone sends a calming sense to the horses. Percherons, used for their strength and resilience throughout history, have a docile personality despite their massive appearance.

“These horses seem to understand the difference between being at the barn versus going to a funeral,” Lasher says. “They are well-behaved, and it feels like they’re giving their respect. They know what to do, and it seems they know why they do it, too.”

Tradition, honor and respect are the mission statement of the Indiana National Guard ceremonial unit. Like the soldiers before them, they carry tradition for generations to commemorate fallen members. The honor of the memorial tribute is an exceptional privilege to contribute to those who served their state and nation. Respect, above all, is the greatest service the Indiana National Guard Caisson Platoon can bestow.

Hasler is a senior in agricultural communication at Purdue University. She adds the following note in honor of James Lasher, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Caisson Platoon: “This interview was conducted a week before the passing of James Lasher. He was passionate about the work he did with the Caisson Platoon and providing the final tribute for Indiana National Guard members. This service provides respect and support to families. As he and his platoon once carried soldiers to their final resting place, they now show the same respect to him.”