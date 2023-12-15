Maryland’s agricultural leaders will get together for networking, food, and conversation with state and national legislators at the 54th annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture gala on Feb. 1 at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Md.

Sponsored by the Maryland Agriculture Council, more than 800 people are expected to attend the event, where agriculture education grants will be awarded, and Gov. Wes Moore will introduce the state’s Agriculture Hall of Fame honoree.

There will be a smorgasbord of Maryland-produced foods and beverages available, and attendees will learn and see firsthand the financial commitment the ag council has made to ag education programs across the state. Several initiatives will be recognized with the awarding of more than $12,000 in grants to individuals and organizations.

The Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame Award will be presented to a farm family who has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to agriculture and the community where they live and work.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person if ordered before Jan. 12, $130 after Jan. 12. To order tickets online, visit mdagcouncil.com.

For ticket information, reservations or more information, contact Susan Summers, executive director, at 240-446-3601 or [email protected].

Applications open for Dairy Runway

Grow-NY, in partnership with the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets, Dairy Promotion Order and Dairy Innovation Program, recently announced that applications are open for the second cohort of Dairy Runway, a free and virtual Cornell-hosted entrepreneurship program that supports food entrepreneurs and dairy innovators with early-stage ideas for value-added dairy products.

The program is open to any dairy entrepreneur or food innovator located in New York and the New England states with an idea for a new, value-added, cow milk-based dairy product.

Applications for the winter 2024 cohort are now open through Jan. 8.

If you have questions about the program, plan to attend an upcoming virtual information session to gain an inside look at the application process, timeline and other program specifics, as well as get your questions answered by the team.

Upcoming virtual information sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

• 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20

• 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4

Crop workshops set

Penn State Extension field and forage crops specialists will provide an informative recap of the 2023 crop production season at upcoming Crops Days, an in-person crops conference in early February and a two-day virtual conference.

Discover new innovations for the upcoming season and gain valuable insights into the latest developments in agronomic research, products and technology.

Crops Day events are conducted across the state and feature specialists and Extension educators with region-specific agendas. These presentations will focus on agronomic topics pertinent to the previous growing season.

Several local ag companies — including ag lenders, applicators, seed suppliers, equipment dealers and more — will be in attendance, showcasing their products and providing support while addressing any inquiries you may have.

Pesticide applicators will have the opportunity to earn two category and two core pesticide education credits per event. Certified crop advisor credits and nutrient management credits may also be available.

Visit extension.psu.edu for the full list of Crops Day events and to register.

The annual Penn State Extension Crops Conferences are being offered in two formats in 2024: a daylong in-person event and a two-afternoon virtual event. Attendees for each conference will find a wealth of educational programs on topics relevant to agricultural operations. Opportunity is also available for attendees to earn credits toward pesticide certification.

The in-person event will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Lebanon Expo Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon, Pa.

The virtual conference will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. March 12 and 14.