Master Farmers aren’t just superb farmers. They are also savvy businesspeople, excellent stewards of resources and leaders in the community.

Think about someone who has inspired you over the years. It could be a neighbor, your mother or father, a sibling, or someone you’ve served with on a board.

Less than 1% of all farmers in the mid-Atlantic region have been bestowed the honor of Master Farmer over the years. It’s the “gold standard” award that recognizes a farmer’s achievements on and off the farm.

Now’s the time to nominate 2024 Master Farmer candidates. We’re looking for great candidates from the five-state Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer region of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

It doesn’t matter how big or small the farm is, we’re just looking for the most qualified candidates for this prestigious award.

While farm couples or partners may be nominated, farm family businesses don’t qualify. This award recognizes outstanding individuals.

Nominations for the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer Award are due Jan. 1. But the sooner we get names, the better.

Click here to download an application.

Email your nominations — include name, complete address and contact information — to [email protected], or send it by mail to Mid-Atlantic Master Farmer Program, P.O. Box 734, Richland, PA 17087.

The Master Farmer Award is co-sponsored by American Agriculturist and Cooperative Extensions in the five mid-Atlantic states, with financial support provided by Growmark and Horizon Farm Credit.