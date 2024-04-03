Kansas land sales showed variability through March. Irrigated land with good wells in western Kansas seemed to garner more interest from buyers in March.

Cloud County. About 250 acres of Cloud County farmland sold at auction March 8. The land sold in three tracts and was located south of Concordia and north of Delphos. Tract 1 was 33 acres of cropland with 5 acres of creek bank with hardwood, ideal for hunting, and it sold for $5,921 per acre. Tract 2 was 61 acres of hay meadow, with potential for pasture if fenced, and it sold for $3,770 per acre. Tract 3 was 151 acres of dryland and sold for $3,973 per acre. The Peggy L. Doyen Trust was the seller. The sale was handled by Midwest Land and Home.

Morris County. On March 26, 158 acres of native grass pasture, located northwest of Council Grove, Kan., sold at auction for $3,101 per acre. Pepper Farms LLS was the seller. The sale was handled by Midwest Land and Home.

Sheridan County. A 1,715-acre ranch south of Hoxie, Kan., in Sheridan County sold at auction March 19. The ranch included irrigated, dryland and grass acres all in one tract. Included were livestock facilities such as a calving barn, a grow lot and a Quonset storage hut, along with all the irrigation equipment and wells. It sold for $1,574 per acre. Fred R. Pratt was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Ellsworth County. A half-section, 320 acres of cropland and grass, located east of Holyrood, Kan., sold at auction March 22 for $2,500 per acre. The single tract included 179 acres planted to wheat and 60 acres with a cover crop for haying. Rights in the producing oil well and the SWD well on the property transferred to the buyer. Harmon Trust and Blauer Trust was the seller. Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan., handled the sale.

Sherman and Cheyenne counties. About 1,600 acres of irrigated, dryland and grassland sold at auction March 8. The six tracts were all southwest of St. Francis, Kan., with good roads and all within a few miles of each other. Tract 1, 380 acres of dryland and an irrigated circle with half planted to alfalfa and a Valley pivot system, sold for $2,700 per acre. Tract 2, 265 acres of grassland and 42 acres of dryland, sold for $900 per acre. Tract 3, 100 acres planted to dryland wheat, sold for $1,600 per acre. Tract 4, 109 acres of grass with 56 acres of dryland, the only tract located in Sherman County, sold for $1,550 per acre. Tract 5 was 475 acres of grass and dryland and included a building site with a newer pole barn, corrals and livestock facilities. It sold for $950 per acre. And Tract 6 was 155 acres of dryland planted to wheat that sold for $1,500 per acre. The sellers were Debra Lindsten and Derran Barrow. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc.

Norton County. A 1,240-acre farm, located north of Lenora, Kan., sold in six lots, each a mix of grassland and cropland acres, at auction March 5. Tract 1 was 320 acres and sold for $1,500 per acre. Tract 2 was 320 acres and sold for $1,550 per acre. Tract 3 was 160 acres and sold for $1,350 per acre. Tract 4 was 160 acres and sold for $1,200 per acre. Tract 5 was 240 acres and sold for $1,900 per acre. Tract 6 included a two-bedroom, 1.5-bath country home along Elk Creek and sold for $80,000. The Frank McKay Estate was the seller. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc.

Edwards County. About 160 acres of irrigated and dryland, located northeast of Kinsley, Kan., sold at auction March 12. The tract sold with a 2012 Valley, 7-tower center pivot with water rights for 82-acre feet with a well pumping at about 600 gpm. It sold for $2,625 per acre. Doug and Stephanie Hirsh were the sellers. Carr Auction & Real Estate Inc., Larned, handled the sale.

Barton County. About 500 acres of dryland, located west of Great Bend, Kan., in the path of Grain Belt Express and possible solar development, sold at auction March 18. Tract 1, 160 acres, with a grain sorghum base and Grain Belt Express future payments, sold for $3,150 per acre. Tract 2, 160 acres, open cropland with grain sorghum and wheat base, sold for $2,750 per acre. Tract 3, 120 acres open cropland with sorghum and wheat base, sold for $3,450 per acre. And Tract 4, 79 acres in the area of possible solar leasing, sold for $3,900 per acre. The seller was the Robert E. Button Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate handled the sale.

Reno County. About 950 acres of Reno County land sold in six tracts at auction March 20. Tract 1 was 160 acres of cropland and grass, planted to wheat, that sold for $1,000 per acre. Tract 2 was 80 acres of cropland and grass, all open, with an older farmstead and improvements, that sold for $1,800 per acre. Tract 3 was 312 acres of mostly wheat with some grass that sold for $1,590 per acre. Tract 4 was 215 acres — including 61 acres of wheat, 77 acres of CRP and the balance an older farmstead with sheds and a tree belt — that sold for $1,675 per acre. Tract 5 was 80 acres of wheat and trees, and it sold for $2,350 per acre. And Tract 6 was 80 acres of wheat, which sold for $2,250 per acre. The seller was the Paul Keesling Trust. Carr Auction & Real Estate handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected] or call 620-253-5497.