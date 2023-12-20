Join the Michigan Craft Beverage Council and Pure Michigan Business Connect for the first Michigan Craft Beverage Summit.

The summit aims to educate and connect growers, producers and other industry suppliers, and to create collaborative partnerships and advance an ever-growing state craft beverage industry.

Attendees will learn about navigating local supply chains and sourcing Michigan-grown agriculture, available state resources, and engage in breakout sessions related to Michigan-grown ingredients, resources and topics that relate to all craft beverage sectors.

There will also be a supplier exhibition of products and services to craft beverage growers and producers.

Registration is required, and an early bird discount is available through Jan. 19. General attendee and exhibitor pricing details are available here.

Email [email protected] with questions.

MMPA receives millions for methane reduction

USDA is investing more than $18 million in efforts to reduce methane emissions on dairy farms through three projects with Newtrient.

Michigan Milk Producers Association chairman Doug Chapin said the Michigan milk cooperative has received $6.2 million as part of the grant, which should help accelerate methane-reduction efforts on about 20 farms throughout their footprint, which also includes Indiana and Ohio.

“Any NRCS conservation practice standard that has a viable methane reduction, whether it deals with waste separation, waste treatment, nutrient recovery, those things could be available,” he said.

Proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

Proposals are now being accepted for USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, with the goal to enhance the competitiveness of Michigan’s specialty crops.

Grant proposals must be submitted in the MiAgGrants System by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8.

There will be an informational webinar addressing the grant opportunity at 9 a.m. Dec. 21, with no registration required. Visit this website for the link to join the webinar.

The grants have a maximum award of $100,000 for research proposals and $125,000 for marketing, training and education proposals designed to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops. A full list of specialty crops can be found on USDA’s website.

Those interested in applying for the grant program should visit the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant program website for additional details.

MDARD expands box tree moth quarantine

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has expanded the state's interior box tree moth quarantine, effective Dec. 11. Although not a threat to Michigan's natural resources, this invasive pest can lead to significant defoliation and death of ornamental boxwood.

The quarantined area now includes the entire counties of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Under the quarantine, the whole plant, plant parts and nursery stock of the genus Buxus, including all living and dead material, cannot be moved outside of the quarantined area.

Holiday greenery — such as wreaths, boughs and grave blankets — are exempt from this restriction if moved from Oct. 15 through Jan. 1.

Box tree moth caterpillars are green and yellow with white, yellow, and black stripes and black spots. Adults have white wings with dark brown borders and a distinctive white dot or mark in the middle of each forewing.

Suspected cases should be reported online at michigan.gov/reportBTM.

The box tree moth quarantine can be found here. Additional information about box tree moth can be found at michigan.gov/invasives.

MABA announces spring 2024 scholarship recipients

The Michigan Agri-Business Association Educational Trust is awarding 20 scholarships to Michigan students planning to enter the agriculture industry. These scholarships offered through the Educational Trust totaled more than $25,000 for the spring 2024 collegiate semester.

Scholarships winners include Brandon Barker, Holland; Carmen Beemer, East Lansing; Alexandria Blanchard, St. Johns; Maddie Brink, Hamilton; Mason Burk, Bay City; Cassidy Cashen, Muir; John Cudney, DeWitt; Brett Dumaw, Deckerville; Laken DuRussel, Munger; Alex Engelsma, Ada; Leah Engler, Sandusky; Madyson Garza, Palms; Matilda Graham, Rosebush; Hannah Leen, Carsonville; Zachary Myers, Vicksburg; Ella Smith, Frankenmuth; Mackenzie Strong, Saginaw; Dylan Wehner, Pigeon; Grace Weburg, Ithaca; and Kathleen Zahm, Marne.

Established in 1974, The MABA Educational Trust has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to deserving students.

The application deadline for the 2024 fall semester is June 1.