Colo. seeks entries for 40th farm directory

Colorado is inviting agricultural producers to submit listings for this year’s 40th annual Farm Fresh Directory, published by the state Department of Agriculture.

The directory, which will be released in June, promotes farmers’ markets, roadside stands, u-picks, community-supported agriculture, agritourism, wineries and farms and ranches that sell directly to consumers, according to a state release.

“Farm Fresh is such a fun way to go local and explore all the amazing farmers markets our state has to offer,” said Danielle Trotta, Colorado Proud Program Manager. “We hope our residents and visitors alike use the publication (also available virtually) to find local farmers markets and other fun agricultural events to enjoy.”

More than 100,000 copies of the directory will be distributed to consumers through libraries, Extension offices, farmers’ markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. Additionally, Farm Fresh is available online and can be accessed on any electronic device on the CDA website.

There is a $25 fee to be included and the listing deadline is Feb. 29. The listing form can be found here.

For more information, contact Loretta Lopez in CDA’s Markets Division at 303-869-9175.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture