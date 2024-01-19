Sponsored By
Western Farmer-Stockman Logo

Colo. seeks entries for 40th farm directoryColo. seeks entries for 40th farm directory

Colo. seeks entries for 40th farm directory

Farm Press Staff

January 19, 2024

1 Min Read
Fresh produce
Fresh produce.USDA ARS

Colorado is inviting agricultural producers to submit listings for this year’s 40th annual Farm Fresh Directory, published by the state Department of Agriculture.

The directory, which will be released in June, promotes farmers’ markets, roadside stands, u-picks, community-supported agriculture, agritourism, wineries and farms and ranches that sell directly to consumers, according to a state release.

“Farm Fresh is such a fun way to go local and explore all the amazing farmers markets our state has to offer,” said Danielle Trotta, Colorado Proud Program Manager. “We hope our residents and visitors alike use the publication (also available virtually) to find local farmers markets and other fun agricultural events to enjoy.”

More than 100,000 copies of the directory will be distributed to consumers through libraries, Extension offices, farmers’ markets, welcome centers, chambers of commerce, home milk delivery services and other businesses. Additionally, Farm Fresh is available online and can be accessed on any electronic device on the CDA website.

There is a $25 fee to be included and the listing deadline is Feb. 29. The listing form can be found here.

For more information, contact Loretta Lopez in CDA’s Markets Division at 303-869-9175.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

-8°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 9º

Night -11º

9.44 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 18, 2024

Jan 18, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 17, 2024

Jan 17, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW