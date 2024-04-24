The Meat Foundation is now accepting undergraduate and graduate scholarship applications for the 2024-25 academic year, with the deadline being May 31.

The Meat Foundation will be awarding one $10,000 Barry Carpenter Scholarship, along with several $5,000 scholarships. These scholarships are merit-based and open to all undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at an accredited university who are majoring in animal, meat, poultry or food sciences; enrolled in a culinary arts program; or are interested in pursuing a career in the meat industry.

Applications require department support, and a transcript must be uploaded at the time of application. Review the undergraduate and graduate eligibility and rules before beginning the application form. Additional details are available on the scholarship website.

Questions regarding the Meat Foundation scholarship program should be directed to KatieRose McCullough at [email protected].

Flynn elected Ohio Farm Bureau treasurer

Adele Flynn of Wellington has been elected treasurer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and now holds the third-highest elected office in Ohio’s largest farm organization.

Flynn was elected by OFBF’s board of trustees upon the resignation of Chris Weaver of Lyons, who left the OFBF board to stand for election to the Nationwide board of directors. Weaver was elected April 4.

Flynn has been a member of OFB’s state board since 2018 and will continue to serve as the District 3 trustee, representing Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties.

She and her husband, Eric, farm 1,100 acres of cash grains with Flynn’s family. Along with their three children, they have a cow-calf operation, raising freezer beef, show calves and breeding stock.

She is a 4-H adviser, serves on the board of directors for Centerra Co-op, the board of trustees for the Ohio Soybean Council, and is a delegate for the Council for Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching for OSU.

Hood honored by Fairfield County Foundation

Eleanor Hood is the recipient of the 2024 Don C. Wendel Legacy Award, which was presented April 17 by the Fairfield County Foundation at its 35th anniversary dinner.

“[Hood] is a trusted role model for female leaders across the community, and her example of tenacity, creativity and generosity will have ripple effects for generations to come,” said Amy Eyman, CEO of the Fairfield County Foundation.

Hood served on the board from 1996 to 2001 and is a member of the Ambassadors’ Club and the Women’s Giving Circle. She and her late husband, Henry, established a scholarship at the foundation in December 2016.

HOOD HONORED: Eleanor Hood is the recipient of the 2024 Don C. Wendel Legacy Award. Pictured are Amy Eyman (from left), CEO, Fairfield County Foundation; Hood; and Eileen Competti, board chair, Fairfield County Foundation. (Courtesy of Fairfield County Foundation)

The Henry and Eleanor Hood Fund is for graduates of Lancaster High School who completed the LHS STEM program and who have been admitted to an accredited four-year college or university majoring in engineering or biomedical sciences.

Hood was a longtime board member for Park National Bank and was part of a small group of local citizens who started the Lancaster Festival in 1985. She served as a volunteer co-director with Barbara Hunzicker until 2000 and is currently an honorary director of the Lancaster Festival.

The Don C. Wendel Legacy Award is named for the first chairman of the Fairfield County Foundation board of trustees. It is given to community members who have been instrumental in the success of philanthropy and who have made a significant contribution to our community.

Previous recipients of the award include Judge Farrell Jackson, Robert Johnston, William Sitterley, and Dave and June Harcum.