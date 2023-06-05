Ahead of the latest crop progress report from USDA, out Monday afternoon and covering the week through June 4, analysts were expecting the agency to trim corn quality ratings by two points. USDA unexpectedly slashed ratings by five points instead. Soybeans and spring wheat also received their first quality ratings of the season as spring plantings rapidly approach the finish line.

Corn plantings moved from 92% complete a week ago up to 96% through Sunday. That puts this year’s pace three points ahead of 2022’s mark of 93% and five points ahead of the prior five-year average of 91%. And 85% of the crop is now emerged, up from 72% a week ago and favorable versus the prior five-year average of 77%.

Quality ratings retreated significantly last week, spilling five points lower to 64% rated in good-to-excellent condition. Another 30% of the crop is rated fair (up four points from last week), with the remaining 6% rated poor or very poor (up one point from last week). Among the top 18 production states, North Carolina (78%) and North Dakota (78%) are off to the strongest start so far.

Soybean plantings reached 91% completion through Sunday, up from 83% a week ago. That’s still significantly ahead of the prior five-year average of 76%. Emergence moved from 56% a week ago up to 74% as of Sunday – again, much faster than the prior five-year average of 56%.

Quality ratings are off to a decent start, with 61% in good-to-excellent condition so far. Another 30% is rated fair, with the remaining 7% rated poor or very poor.

Other regional crops continued to make planting progress last week, including:

Cotton – 71% (up from 60% last week)

Sorghum – 49% (up from 42% last week)

Peanuts – 85% (up from 72% last week)

Sunflowers – 40% (up from 28% last week)

Winter wheat quality ratings improved two points, matching analyst expectations. Through Sunday, 36% of the crop is in good-to-excellent condition. Another 30% is rated fair (down one point from last week), with the remaining 34% rated poor or very poor (down one point from last week).

Physiologically, 82% of the crop is now headed, up from 72% last week and just ahead of the prior five-year average of 81%. Harvest is just getting started, with nationwide progress of 4%. However, only five of the top 18 production states have made measurable progress at this time.

Spring wheat plantings moved from 85% a week ago to 93% as of June 4, matching the prior five-year average. Around three-fourths (76%) of the crop is now emerged, up from 57% a week ago and two points ahead of the prior five-year average.

Quality ratings are now being tracked for spring wheat as of today’s report. Sixty-four percent of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition, with 34% rated fair and 2% rated poor or very poor.

Click here to read more highlights from the latest UDSA crop progress report, including a state-by-state look at pasture and rangeland condition.