Registration is open for Ohio’s largest sustainable agriculture conference, a three-day event that brings together hundreds of farm and food advocates.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association’s (OEFFA) 45th annual conference, Cultivating Care, is set for Feb. 15-17 at Cherry Valley Hotel and Ohio Event Center in Newark, Ohio.

To register, visit conference.oeffa.org.

Keynote speakers

Two keynote events are planned during the conference.

On Feb. 15, a panel of four farmer-leaders will tell a story of a mistake they made, and the lessons they learned. Then, the floor will open for other farmers and growers to tell their stories.

On Feb. 17, Jim Embry will speak on how the food system can be the point of transformational change toward a more caring and sustainable future. As an agrarian intellectual activist, Embry is the founder and director of the Sustainable Communities Network and winner of the 2023 James Beard Foundation Leadership Award.

Food and farm classes

These five full-day classes, intended for in-depth learning, will be offered:

Key Principles for Regenerative Agriculture Success. Wayne Knight of Holistic Management International will introduce principles and tools to guide decision-making with a grazing or cropping business.

Organic Farmer Researcher Network DIY Research. Farmers, researchers and educators will discuss farmer-led research ideas and resources.

Organic Systems Plan Help-Shop. OEFFA educators and certification specialists will guide those planning to certify organic for the first time.

Raising Better Chicken with Heritage Breeds. Jim Schultz of Red Shirt Farm will cover poultry husbandry, breeding and incubation, and management practices with heritage chickens.

Wholesale for All Scales. A wholesale buyer will explore requirements and processes, as well as food safety, for mid-scale growers to enter the market.

Workshops, food, networking

A diverse array of workshops, demonstrations, shopping and more are offered during the conference, including the following:

More than 60 workshops are planned on sustainable farming, livestock, homesteading, gardening and business, with speakers such as Carmen Fernholtz, Thor Oechsner and Katy Rogers.

A packed exhibit hall with feature dozens of businesses, nonprofits and products, plus flash demonstrations.

There will be dedicated spaces for BIPOC farmers, queer farmers, land seekers and landowners, and more to connect and share.

Chances to socialize, including an open mic night and happy hours, are scheduled.

Locally sourced meals, a film screening, meetups, a raffle and much more are planned.

Conference registration includes access to both the in-person event and to recordings of many of the sessions afterward. A limited number of scholarships and volunteer opportunities are available.

Source: OEFFA