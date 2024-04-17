Farm longevity is being honored as the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation recognizes 44 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2024, bringing the total to 559 families since the program began in 2008.

To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.

A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.

Becker

Audubon: Oliane Sharp Anderson, Paul Anderson, James Sharp, 1871

Chippewa

Montevideo: Elling Jorgenson Farm, 1869

Chisago

Harris: Lowell and Lori Colliander, 1870

Dakota

Rosemount: Fahey Farms, 1874

Dodge

Hayfield: Terry Gulbransen, 1857

Douglas

Brandon: Skrove Squirrel Hollow Farm, 1874

Carlos: Gary and Diane Botzet and Family, 1874

Farwell: Guiles Family Farm, 1866

Kensington: Oakdale Farm, 1866

Faribault

Winnebago: Eldon Jones Family Share Trust, 1874

Freeborn

Albert Lea: Roger and Shirley Enderson, 1861

Albert Lea: Donald and Joanne Johnsrud Farm, 1865

Albert Lea: Roger J. Pestorious and Jeannie Pestorious, 1871

Emmons: Nicholson Farm, 1860

Emmons: Schmidt-Stroklund Farms, 1861

Houston

Spring Grove: Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855

Kandiyohi

Atwater: Shirley Dahl and Joyce Dahl, 1874

Lac qui Parle

Montevideo: Bornus, 1874

Montevideo: Heieren, 1873

Le Sueur

Montgomery: Rynda, 1872

Meeker

Darwin: The John Dacy Homestead, 1871

Grove City: James and Arlene Johnson Farm, 1873

Mower

Rose Creek: Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt, 1872

Rose Creek: Nelson Family Farm, 1874

Nicollet

Courtland: Gerald and Gloria Firtzner/Firtzner Brothers Inc., 1874

Renville

Hector: Gerald and Dorothy Johnson, 1872

Morton: Richard H. Scheffler, 1874

Sacred Heart: Dambroten Farms, 1871

Sacred Heart: Sonja Thune, Springdale Farm, 1866

Rice

Faribault: Janet Low, Jean Low, Gail Low-McGillen, 1867

Kilkenny: The Murphy Family, 1861

Webster: Lawrence and Kathleen McFadden, 1872

Scott

Webster: Shimota Family Farm, 1874

Sibley

Arlington: Family of Merrill Sickmann, 1874

Arlington: Darlene Steffer, 1869

Stearns

Pennock: Pierce Farms, 1873

Steele

Owatonna: Hill Crest Farm, James R. and Elaine Springer and Carol and Eugene Staltman, 1874

Owatonna: Mark and Ruth Pfeifer, 1874

Stevens

Morris: Wagner Farm, 1874

Waseca

Janesville: Cole and Jenny James, 1874

Waseca: Thomas F. Sommers and Ricky Sommers, 1873

Polk

Fisher: Nisbet, 1874

Winona

Altura: Speltz Farms Inc., 1874

Wright

Watertown: John B. and Danice L. Motzko (Florek Farm), 1873

Century Farm honorees

Ninety-seven Minnesota farms are recognized as Century Farms this year, meaning these farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.

Just like the Sesquicentennial Farms, Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

2024 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase.

Anoka

Cedar: DeLong Farm, 1924

Beltrami

Bemidji: Gullicksrud Family Farm, 1924

Benton

Foley: Pekarek Farm, 1924

Oak Park: Chapp Farm, 1921

St. Cloud: Jurek Farm, 1882

Big Stone

Ortonville: Helgeson, 1920

Blue Earth

Blue Earth: Ferdinand Henry William Tank Farm, 1907

Mapleton: Clark Ward Farm, 1911

Truman: Wilde’s Prairie View Farm, 1918

Brown

Sleepy Eye: Schroepfer, 1884

Carlton

Cloquet: Swenson’s Dairy, 1911

Cass

Motley: Bendson Family Homestead, 1919

Chippewa

Maynard: Loe Farm, 1912

Chisago

Harris: Moline Farm, 1923

Clay

Hawley: Dunham Farm, 1915

Clearwater

Bagley: Friborg Farm, 1920

Clearbrook: Bjerke-Stoller, 1905

Shevlin: Julin Family Farm, 1912

Crow Wing

Brainerd: Bordwell Dairy Farm, 1923

Dakota

Hastings: Reinardy Family Farm, 1924

Faribault

Faribault: Paschke, 1920

Wells: Hankerson Farm, 1902

Fillmore

Mabel: Spande Family Farm, 1896

Preston: Plainview Farm, 1916

Preston: Rumpus Ridge Farms, 1881

Preston: Schmidt Farm, 1901

Freeborn

Alden: Drescher Farms, 1924

Emmons: Andersland Farm, 1923

Goodhue

Zumbrota: Edgewood Farm, 1924

Houston

Brownsville: Driscoll, 1894

Spring Grove: Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855

Hubbard

Laporte: The Stevens Farm, 1918

Jackson

Jackson: Gazda Family Farms, 1897

Lakefield: Bailey/Hass, 1924

Kandiyohi

Atwater: Heining Family Farm, 1877

Willmar: Fixsen Farms, 1908

Kittson

Lancaster: Blazejewski Farms, 1902

Koochiching

Loman: Mannausau Farm, 1924

Lac qui Parle

Canby: Buer Farms, 1924

Dawson: Boraas Farms, 1881

Le Sueur

Cleveland: The Pufpaff Farm, 1886

Lincoln

Lincoln: Fink Family Farm, 1924

Lyon

Marshall: DeVos Family Farm, 1924

Russell: Dahlneelman Farm, 1901

Marshall

Oslo: John and Judy Nelson, 1920

Stephen: Anderson Farm, 1890

Martin

Dunnell: Ream/Schultz Farm, 1898

McLeod

Brownton: Zimmerman Farm, 1919

Meeker

Darwin: The John Dacy Homestead, 1871

Litchfield: Mark and John Hulterstrum, 1923

Mille Lacs

Oak Park: Dahlstrom Farms, 1922

Princeton: Gerth Farm, 1909

Princeton: Gerth Farms, 1924

Princeton: Shelley Farm

Morrison

Little Falls: Waltman Farm, 1912

Pierz: Hilltop Farm, 1924

Royalton: Warzecha Farm, 1919

Mower

Elkton: Gustav and Anna C. Hanson Farm, 1896

Rose Creek: Anderson Farm, 1910

Rose Creek: Roy and Nancy Corbitt Farm, 1888

Waltham: Schlichting Farm, 1913

Nobles

Worthington: Kuhl Family Farm, 1896

Norman

Shelly: Aamodt Farm, 1880

Twin Valley: Christensen Sunny Brook Stock Farm, 1918

Olmsted

Rochester: Mahoney-Kuisle Farm, 1882

Rochester: O’Neill Farms, 1899

St. Charles: Biers Farm, 1924

Otter Tail (East)

Vining: Mickelson Homestead, 1884

Otter Tail (West)

Pelican Rapids: Colosky Farm, 1924

Pine

Hinckley: Sadler Farm, 1917

Pine City: Geisler Farms, 1920

Pine City: John and Freda Johnson, 1923

Pipestone

Jasper: Bill and Jody Brockberg, 1924

Pope

Glenwood: Koubsky Family Farm, 1920

Redwood

Lamberton: The Turbes Family Farm, 1924

Walnut Grove: Swoffer Family Farm, 1887

Renville

Granite Falls: Rolland and RaeAnn Hegna Farm, 1924

Franklin: The Steinbeisser Farm, 1924

Renville: Schneider Farm, 1903

St. Louis

Iron: Mobraten Farm, 1921

Stearns

Albany: Gill Dairy Farm, 1911

Freeport: Von Wahlde Farm, 1923

Holdingford: Feia Family Farm, 1924

Kimball: Bridgeside LLC, 1924

Todd

Long Prairie: Jason and Amanda Parker, 1915

Traverse

Traverse: The Pedalty Family Farm, 1900

Wadena

Wadena: Homestead Juntunen, 1902

Watonwan

Madelia: Skarphol Farm, 1902

St. James: Askeland Farm, 1917

Wilkin

Wilkin: Skrove Riverland, 1924

Winona

Altura: Speltz Farms Inc., 1874

Wright

Buffalo: Elwood F. Ledin Farm, 1923

Cokato: Melquist Farm, 1882

Watertown: Hoernemann Farm, 1921

Yellow Medicine

Hazel Run: Norgaard Farms, 1919

Hazel Run: Norgaard/Thompson, 1917

Wood Lake: William Timm Sr. Farm, 1890

Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2024 Minnesota State Fair.

Source: Minnesota Farm Bureau