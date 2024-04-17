April 17, 2024
Farm longevity is being honored as the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation recognizes 44 recipients of the Sesquicentennial Farm award for 2024, bringing the total to 559 families since the program began in 2008.
To qualify, a family farm must be in continuous family ownership for at least 150 years, be 50 acres or larger, and currently be involved in agricultural production.
A commemorative certificate signed by Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen and MFBF President Dan Glessing will be awarded to qualifying families, along with an outdoor sign signifying Sesquicentennial Farm recognition.
Becker
Audubon: Oliane Sharp Anderson, Paul Anderson, James Sharp, 1871
Chippewa
Montevideo: Elling Jorgenson Farm, 1869
Chisago
Harris: Lowell and Lori Colliander, 1870
Dakota
Rosemount: Fahey Farms, 1874
Dodge
Hayfield: Terry Gulbransen, 1857
Douglas
Brandon: Skrove Squirrel Hollow Farm, 1874
Carlos: Gary and Diane Botzet and Family, 1874
Farwell: Guiles Family Farm, 1866
Kensington: Oakdale Farm, 1866
Faribault
Winnebago: Eldon Jones Family Share Trust, 1874
Freeborn
Albert Lea: Roger and Shirley Enderson, 1861
Albert Lea: Donald and Joanne Johnsrud Farm, 1865
Albert Lea: Roger J. Pestorious and Jeannie Pestorious, 1871
Emmons: Nicholson Farm, 1860
Emmons: Schmidt-Stroklund Farms, 1861
Houston
Spring Grove: Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855
Kandiyohi
Atwater: Shirley Dahl and Joyce Dahl, 1874
Lac qui Parle
Montevideo: Bornus, 1874
Montevideo: Heieren, 1873
Le Sueur
Montgomery: Rynda, 1872
Meeker
Darwin: The John Dacy Homestead, 1871
Grove City: James and Arlene Johnson Farm, 1873
Mower
Rose Creek: Willis and Elizabeth Corbitt, 1872
Rose Creek: Nelson Family Farm, 1874
Nicollet
Courtland: Gerald and Gloria Firtzner/Firtzner Brothers Inc., 1874
Renville
Hector: Gerald and Dorothy Johnson, 1872
Morton: Richard H. Scheffler, 1874
Sacred Heart: Dambroten Farms, 1871
Sacred Heart: Sonja Thune, Springdale Farm, 1866
Rice
Faribault: Janet Low, Jean Low, Gail Low-McGillen, 1867
Kilkenny: The Murphy Family, 1861
Webster: Lawrence and Kathleen McFadden, 1872
Scott
Webster: Shimota Family Farm, 1874
Sibley
Arlington: Family of Merrill Sickmann, 1874
Arlington: Darlene Steffer, 1869
Stearns
Pennock: Pierce Farms, 1873
Steele
Owatonna: Hill Crest Farm, James R. and Elaine Springer and Carol and Eugene Staltman, 1874
Owatonna: Mark and Ruth Pfeifer, 1874
Stevens
Morris: Wagner Farm, 1874
Waseca
Janesville: Cole and Jenny James, 1874
Waseca: Thomas F. Sommers and Ricky Sommers, 1873
Polk
Fisher: Nisbet, 1874
Winona
Altura: Speltz Farms Inc., 1874
Wright
Watertown: John B. and Danice L. Motzko (Florek Farm), 1873
Century Farm honorees
Ninety-seven Minnesota farms are recognized as Century Farms this year, meaning these farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.
Just like the Sesquicentennial Farms, Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
2024 Century Farm families are listed by county, then by the farm’s city or township, family or farm names and year of original purchase.
Anoka
Cedar: DeLong Farm, 1924
Beltrami
Bemidji: Gullicksrud Family Farm, 1924
Benton
Foley: Pekarek Farm, 1924
Oak Park: Chapp Farm, 1921
St. Cloud: Jurek Farm, 1882
Big Stone
Ortonville: Helgeson, 1920
Blue Earth
Blue Earth: Ferdinand Henry William Tank Farm, 1907
Mapleton: Clark Ward Farm, 1911
Truman: Wilde’s Prairie View Farm, 1918
Brown
Sleepy Eye: Schroepfer, 1884
Carlton
Cloquet: Swenson’s Dairy, 1911
Cass
Motley: Bendson Family Homestead, 1919
Chippewa
Maynard: Loe Farm, 1912
Chisago
Harris: Moline Farm, 1923
Clay
Hawley: Dunham Farm, 1915
Clearwater
Bagley: Friborg Farm, 1920
Clearbrook: Bjerke-Stoller, 1905
Shevlin: Julin Family Farm, 1912
Crow Wing
Brainerd: Bordwell Dairy Farm, 1923
Dakota
Hastings: Reinardy Family Farm, 1924
Faribault
Faribault: Paschke, 1920
Wells: Hankerson Farm, 1902
Fillmore
Mabel: Spande Family Farm, 1896
Preston: Plainview Farm, 1916
Preston: Rumpus Ridge Farms, 1881
Preston: Schmidt Farm, 1901
Freeborn
Alden: Drescher Farms, 1924
Emmons: Andersland Farm, 1923
Goodhue
Zumbrota: Edgewood Farm, 1924
Houston
Brownsville: Driscoll, 1894
Spring Grove: Berquam-Krogstad Family Farm, 1855
Hubbard
Laporte: The Stevens Farm, 1918
Jackson
Jackson: Gazda Family Farms, 1897
Lakefield: Bailey/Hass, 1924
Kandiyohi
Atwater: Heining Family Farm, 1877
Willmar: Fixsen Farms, 1908
Kittson
Lancaster: Blazejewski Farms, 1902
Koochiching
Loman: Mannausau Farm, 1924
Lac qui Parle
Canby: Buer Farms, 1924
Dawson: Boraas Farms, 1881
Le Sueur
Cleveland: The Pufpaff Farm, 1886
Lincoln
Lincoln: Fink Family Farm, 1924
Lyon
Marshall: DeVos Family Farm, 1924
Russell: Dahlneelman Farm, 1901
Marshall
Oslo: John and Judy Nelson, 1920
Stephen: Anderson Farm, 1890
Martin
Dunnell: Ream/Schultz Farm, 1898
McLeod
Brownton: Zimmerman Farm, 1919
Meeker
Darwin: The John Dacy Homestead, 1871
Litchfield: Mark and John Hulterstrum, 1923
Mille Lacs
Oak Park: Dahlstrom Farms, 1922
Princeton: Gerth Farm, 1909
Princeton: Gerth Farms, 1924
Princeton: Shelley Farm
Morrison
Little Falls: Waltman Farm, 1912
Pierz: Hilltop Farm, 1924
Royalton: Warzecha Farm, 1919
Mower
Elkton: Gustav and Anna C. Hanson Farm, 1896
Rose Creek: Anderson Farm, 1910
Rose Creek: Roy and Nancy Corbitt Farm, 1888
Waltham: Schlichting Farm, 1913
Nobles
Worthington: Kuhl Family Farm, 1896
Norman
Shelly: Aamodt Farm, 1880
Twin Valley: Christensen Sunny Brook Stock Farm, 1918
Olmsted
Rochester: Mahoney-Kuisle Farm, 1882
Rochester: O’Neill Farms, 1899
St. Charles: Biers Farm, 1924
Otter Tail (East)
Vining: Mickelson Homestead, 1884
Otter Tail (West)
Pelican Rapids: Colosky Farm, 1924
Pine
Hinckley: Sadler Farm, 1917
Pine City: Geisler Farms, 1920
Pine City: John and Freda Johnson, 1923
Pipestone
Jasper: Bill and Jody Brockberg, 1924
Pope
Glenwood: Koubsky Family Farm, 1920
Redwood
Lamberton: The Turbes Family Farm, 1924
Walnut Grove: Swoffer Family Farm, 1887
Renville
Granite Falls: Rolland and RaeAnn Hegna Farm, 1924
Franklin: The Steinbeisser Farm, 1924
Renville: Schneider Farm, 1903
St. Louis
Iron: Mobraten Farm, 1921
Stearns
Albany: Gill Dairy Farm, 1911
Freeport: Von Wahlde Farm, 1923
Holdingford: Feia Family Farm, 1924
Kimball: Bridgeside LLC, 1924
Todd
Long Prairie: Jason and Amanda Parker, 1915
Traverse
Traverse: The Pedalty Family Farm, 1900
Wadena
Wadena: Homestead Juntunen, 1902
Watonwan
Madelia: Skarphol Farm, 1902
St. James: Askeland Farm, 1917
Wilkin
Wilkin: Skrove Riverland, 1924
Winona
Altura: Speltz Farms Inc., 1874
Wright
Buffalo: Elwood F. Ledin Farm, 1923
Cokato: Melquist Farm, 1882
Watertown: Hoernemann Farm, 1921
Yellow Medicine
Hazel Run: Norgaard Farms, 1919
Hazel Run: Norgaard/Thompson, 1917
Wood Lake: William Timm Sr. Farm, 1890
Information on all Century Farms will be available at the Minnesota Farm Bureau exhibit during the 2024 Minnesota State Fair.
Source: Minnesota Farm Bureau
