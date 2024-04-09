In light of highly pathogenic avian influenza being detected in dairies, University of Missouri Extension state dairy veterinarian Scott Poock says producers should elevate biosecurity on the farm.

Initial reports of HPAI came from two dairies in the Texas Panhandle and one in New Mexico. According to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, USDA confirmed the detection of HPAI in dairy herds in Texas, Kansas, Michigan and New Mexico.

While veterinary professionals are working closely with producers and university researchers to learn more about the disease, Poock says farmers need to protect their herds.

“We encourage Missouri dairy producers to practice the utmost caution if purchasing animals from the panhandle region of Texas,” he says.

Don’t sidestep biosecurity

Dairy producers should protect their cattle by insisting vendors, fieldmen and nutritionists thoroughly sanitize equipment and vehicles before coming on the farm and when leaving, Poock says in a news release. In addition, farmers should require all points of contact to wear clean clothes and rubber or disposable boots to help mitigate potential problems.

“Likewise,” Poock says, “keep a record of anyone that visits your farm to be able to trace any source.”

It is not only about safeguarding livestock from the disease, but also humans.

The first day of April, the Centers for Disease Control reported a person in Texas tested positive for the HPAI A(H5N1) virus. However, the CDC said this infection does not change the A(H5N1) bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. public, which is “low.”

It recommends people working with sick animals that may be infected with HPAI wear personal protective equipment, eye protection and gloves.

Build a biosecurity plan

If farmers do not have a biosecurity plan for their dairy farm, MU Extension has specialists willing to help. They include:

Scott Poock, state Extension dairy veterinarian, 573-882-6359

Reagan Bluel, dairy field specialist, 417-847-3161

Chloe Collins, dairy field specialist, 417-349-4134

Stacey Hamilton, Extension specialist in animal sciences, 417-838-3548

Additional resources are offered through the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Secure Milk Supply program.

Symptoms of HPAI in livestock

HPAI in dairy cattle is likely first noted by a sudden decrease in milk production. Texas dairies reported a drop of up to 30 pounds per day.

However, the earliest detection by dairy farmers is a reduced feed intake and changes in manure consistency.

Cows exhibiting symptoms are often mid-lactation, in second or greater lactation, says Reagan Bluel, MU Extension dairy field specialist.

“Milk has often been misdiagnosed as mastitis in the beginning as it becomes thick in consistency,” she says. “Manure changes as the rumen motility decreases, varying from dry to tacky stools.”

While very few animals die because of this undiagnosed condition, Bluel says many are culled when they don’t rebound in milk production.

Contact a veterinarian immediately if these symptoms are visible in your dairy herd.

Warning signs of HPAI in humans

People exposed to livestock potentially infected with HPAI should monitor their health for acute respiratory illness symptoms.

In addition, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea are often reported with HPAI A(H5N1) virus infection.

Severity and symptoms can vary depending on the person and possible exposure level. Below are examples from the CDC:

Mild illness includes cough, sore throat, eye redness or eye discharge such as conjunctivitis, fever or feeling feverish, rhinorrhea, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia, and headaches.

Moderate to severe illness includes shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, altered mental status, and seizures.

Extreme complications can result in pneumonia, respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multi-organ failure (respiratory and kidney failure), sepsis and meningoencephalitis.

People showing symptoms should visit their doctor for assessment and treatment.