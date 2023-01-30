Check out who’s new in Syracuse

The number of new exhibitors to New York Farm Show continues to grow. This year, 18 new exhibitors will be showing their products and services, from new seed options to metal roofing and siding panels, and financial management options.

Here’s the list of this year’s new exhibitors, their booth locations and a brief description of each:

AgFocus, CP-108. A leading planter attachment company, AgFocus manufacturers the FastTrac Closing System.

Alta Equipment Co., E-ER. This is an industry-leading material handling and construction equipment company.

Chocolate Moonshine Co., D-506. The Pennsylvania company makes fudge, truffles and other products.

Click Heaters, D-514. The Florida-based company produces massage products and thermal pads.

DM Concrete Grooving, HT-378. The company grooves barn concrete floors.

Everdry Waterproofing, D-516. The company specializes in creating dry, livable spaces in basements.

Ferticell USA, D-722. The Arizona company produces organic fertilizers.

Golden Harvest, CP-167. The company breeds corn and soybeans.

Great Plains Manufacturing, D-GB. The company makes ag implements for tilling, seeding and planting.

Hidow International, D-980. The company specializes in pain management products.

Jordan Ag Supply, D-592. The Wisconsin company produces high-quality forage harvesting products.

New York State Department of Transportation, D-812. The state transportation agency will have a booth.

New York State Electric & Gas, D-747. The electric and gas utility company will be on hand.

Overdrive Lighting, D-741. The New Jersey company specializes in commercial lighting.

Penta Equipment, D-OD. The Ontario company makes TMR mixers, spreaders and dump boxes.

SMA-Agrituf. The Arkansas company makes tractor, hay and tillage machine parts.

Tri-Cal Superior Forage, HT-376. The Montana company specializes in forages.

Wright Fence Mower LLC, E-971. The company specializes in fence row maintenance.