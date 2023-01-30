Check out who’s new in Syracuse

January 30, 2023
The number of new exhibitors to New York Farm Show continues to grow. This year, 18 new exhibitors will be showing their products and services, from new seed options to metal roofing and siding panels, and financial management options.
Here’s the list of this year’s new exhibitors, their booth locations and a brief description of each:
AgFocus, CP-108. A leading planter attachment company, AgFocus manufacturers the FastTrac Closing System.
Alta Equipment Co., E-ER. This is an industry-leading material handling and construction equipment company.
Chocolate Moonshine Co., D-506. The Pennsylvania company makes fudge, truffles and other products.
Click Heaters, D-514. The Florida-based company produces massage products and thermal pads.
DM Concrete Grooving, HT-378. The company grooves barn concrete floors.
Everdry Waterproofing, D-516. The company specializes in creating dry, livable spaces in basements.
Ferticell USA, D-722. The Arizona company produces organic fertilizers.
Golden Harvest, CP-167. The company breeds corn and soybeans.
Great Plains Manufacturing, D-GB. The company makes ag implements for tilling, seeding and planting.
Hidow International, D-980. The company specializes in pain management products.
Jordan Ag Supply, D-592. The Wisconsin company produces high-quality forage harvesting products.
New York State Department of Transportation, D-812. The state transportation agency will have a booth.
New York State Electric & Gas, D-747. The electric and gas utility company will be on hand.
Overdrive Lighting, D-741. The New Jersey company specializes in commercial lighting.
Penta Equipment, D-OD. The Ontario company makes TMR mixers, spreaders and dump boxes.
SMA-Agrituf. The Arkansas company makes tractor, hay and tillage machine parts.
Tri-Cal Superior Forage, HT-376. The Montana company specializes in forages.
Wright Fence Mower LLC, E-971. The company specializes in fence row maintenance.
About the Author(s)
Editor, American Agriculturist
Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.
Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.
"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."
Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.
