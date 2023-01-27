New York Farm ShowFarming Equipment
A rake, a roaster and new crops

Check out new crop-related products at New York Farm Show.

Chris Torres

January 30, 2023

8 Slides
TOP 782A rotary rake by Poettinger

photos by Chris Torres

More than two dozen new products will be featured at this year’s New York Farm Show in Syracuse.

If you’re looking for something crop specific, check out the new Top 782A rotary rake by Poettinger, the 2nd Stage Closing System offered by Martin Till, or the new 1044S Roaster by Energrow.

Click on our slideshow to see new crop-related products at this year’s show. And remember, New York Farm Show will be Feb. 23-25 at the New York Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

