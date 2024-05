‘Cows are not the problem’

This spring, Jim Jensen and his wife Jamie of Lucky Seven Angus, near Boulder, Wyo., were contacted by Andrew Clark, Agricultural Manager of the Foyle Food Group, inviting them to Northern Ireland to talk about their environmentally friendly beef and their unique cattle operation.

“Wayne Acheson, one of four brothers who co-own the Foyle Food Group, tried for 5 years to talk us into doing this. He set everything up, and was with us every step of the way on this trip,” Jim said.

In the meantime, Jim and Jamie were putting together a feature film called Lucky Seven Angus; The Art of a Cowboy and had finished the first episode. “The film crew heard about our invitation to Ireland and wanted to do the last episode with ‘Lucky Seven Angus Goes to the World’ so the Foyle Food Group took all of us over there.”

Jim Jensen is a fifth-generation rancher and graduate of the University of Wyoming. He and his wife have 2,500 cows, raised in the harsh conditions of what’s been called the Nation’s Icebox. The cows graze on 38,000 acres, with some pastures above 10,000 feet elevation.

During their life, these cattle are trailed over 200 miles of rugged terrain and must have structural soundness, feed efficiency and desired carcass traits. The Foyle Food Group and asked him to be their keynote speaker at the BSAS (British Society of Animal Science) Conference in Belfast.

“April 6th they flew us to Edinburg, Scotland and the next day we went to Ireland,” Jensen said. “We were on an informational tour, talking to registered breeders, visiting several top pedigree Angus herds in Scotland and England.”

On to Belfast

The next day they went to Belfast, the headquarters of the Foyle Food Group. “They are one of the largest beef production chains in the UK. They had a seminar for our group and we went through their packing facility,” he said.

“This is a big company, with 1,400 employees. We toured their smallest packing house where they kill and package a beef animal in less than a minute. That afternoon we went to the Foyle Food Group’s farm branch and agriculture testing facility for cattle and crops.

"They invited bankers and top people in the government, agriculture sector, media people, plus a lot of producers. They wanted us to tell the public about ranchers and that what we do is a good thing. For a full week, the owner took us everywhere and displayed great hospitality.”

They met with the Agricultural and Continuous Improvement Managers to gain an understanding of how those teams tackle sustainability challenges and use innovation to improve performance while encouraging this within their supply base.

Jensen gave a presentation to beef industry representatives including members of the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef (AAQB), agricultural representatives from local banks as well as Foyle suppliers.

Talking sustainability

On April 11 he and Jamie went to the main event where he was scheduled to speak. The Foyle Food Group were sponsors of the “Sustainable Beef Production through Animal Science” session at the BSAS (British Society of Animal Science) Conference in Belfast.

“All the events we attended were focused around how to feed people and keep sustainability, not just for the environment," Jensen said. "My talk emphasized the fact that first of all, sustainability means the rancher must be able to continue to make a living.

"Second, we must create a food supply system for an ever-growing population," he said. "Three, sustainability means we have to consider the environment. If we don’t have the first two, however, no one cares about the environment if we are all starving to death.

“Cows are not the problem,” he said. “If you look at the methane cycle, and the carbon footprint, the problems are coming from other sources. The methane will come and go, regardless of whether cows eat it or the grass just decays by itself.

“On our ranch we’ve created cows that eat grass, live longer, and healthier,” he said. “These cattle have a different ‘motor’ in them. They take in an energy source, either produced outside or by the cow as methane, but turn it into beef. Cattle are the solution; we just need to make the engine more efficient.