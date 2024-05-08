Dairy heifer management webinars set

Join MSU Extension dairy educator Cora Okkema each Tuesday at 7 p.m. through May 28 as she brings in experts from across the dairy industry to talk about heifer management practices and practical applications. Each session will cover a different topic related to heifer management, with a Q&A session at the end.

A list of dates and speakers are below:

May 14. Successful pair or group rearing of calves: Common challenges and options for solutions, with Jennifer Van Os, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

May 21. Dairy calves from weaning to 4 months of age, with Jud Heinrichs, Penn State University.

May 28. Feeding and managing heat-stressed heifers, with Bethany Dado-Senn, Vita Plus Corp.

Carrot growers vote to support marketing program

The Michigan Carrot Industry Development Program will continue as Michigan’s carrot producers voted to continue it for an additional five years, ending July 7, 2029.

A total of four valid ballots were cast in the referendum. Three producers voted yes to continue the Michigan Carrot Industry Development program, representing 99% of the pounds; and one producer voted no, representing 1 percent of the pounds.

For the program to be renewed, more than 50% of the producer votes cast, representing more than 50% of the total unit of measure represented on the cast ballots, must support renewal.

The Michigan Carrot Industry Development Program was designed to improve the economic position of the state’s carrot producers by supporting and creating greater marketing opportunities through crop and market information, advertising, promotion and research.

The program was established in September 1998, with assessment collection beginning in July 1999. By law, it must be resubmitted for grower approval every five years.

Michigan AgrAbility to host regional workshop

Michigan AgrAbility and the National AgrAbility Program are teaming up to offer an assistive technology professional training from July 16-18 in Ann Arbor.

AgrAbility is a USDA-funded program that offers on-site assistance and assistive technologies to farmers with a disability, injury or chronic condition. The program operates in 21 states across the country, last year assisting 215 farms in Michigan through a collaboration between Michigan State University Extension and Easterseals MORC.

In addition to direct assistance, the program also offers educational opportunities, networking and outreach within and among the various organizations. These organizations work with the same populations consisting of those with disabilities in rural areas, particularly those with agricultural production.

This summer, the Michigan AgrAbility project and the National AgrAbility Project are pleased to announce the AgrAbility Regional Workshop in Ann Arbor, with a focus on assistive technology.