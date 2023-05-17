Missouri Ruralist logo

Take a look at Missouri’s dairy historyTake a look at Missouri’s dairy history

From historic photos of people and statues of cows, a small museum on MU’s campus shows off the state’s dairy industry.

Mindy Ward

May 18, 2023

11 Slides
Rex Rickets and Gloria Johnson at the Missouri Dairy Hall of Honors on the campus of the University of Missouri Columbia

Photos by Mindy Ward

Whether University of Missouri students or visitors to campus, those entering Animal Science Research Center rooms S115 and S116 can see the history of the state’s dairy industry.

Click through the slideshow, and you too can see photos of industry leaders — past and present — along with a few notable collectibles.

Read more about:

Education

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
