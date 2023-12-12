It’s all about new tech, but the new technologies that help improve water conservation, lower equipment maintenance, and offer new monitoring and control abilities show special promise in the irrigation realm.

These technologies were among the newest of the new products on display at the annual Irrigation Show and Education Week, hosted by the Irrigation Association at the end of November in San Antonio.

In addition to a new product contest, the show this year showcased leading agriculture irrigation companies — hosting Industry Insights presentations on varied topics in the irrigation world; and IA University, courses that were offered to improve overall knowledge and expertise for industry technicians.

An IA 2022 survey of attendees at last year’s show said people enjoyed the hands-on access to the latest products and technologies as one of the main reasons they attended, along with the industry educational offerings and the opportunity to network with other farmers and irrigation professionals.

Among the 200-plus irrigation exhibitors at the show, there were also landscape irrigation and lighting vendors included, with ag irrigation just one portion on display. New products at this year’s show focused on improved water efficiency, with cutting-edge valve designs that reduced pressure losses, and a backwash valve that improves the quality of water going through the system.

There were plenty of controllers and monitoring systems that could help diagnose irrigation system issues, including one that would monitor center-pivot-tower alignment issues. But connectivity in the field was also on display, with numerous systems that worked to establish fast in-field connections. Of course, fertigation systems were also a part of the show, with new products that helped with more accurately applying expensive nutrients to crops.

With so many innovations on the exhibit floor during the show, IA officials acknowledged during the general session panel discussion that AI and machine learning are sure to be a bigger part of the irrigation industry down the road. Today, it is mostly confined to training materials, communications and marketing, and a few other aspects of the business, but industry professionals said many times during the show that new uses for these technologies are being tested all the time.

For more information on the Irrigation Show and Education Week, visit irrigation.org. To learn more about some of the new products featured at this year’s show in San Antonio, click through the slideshow.