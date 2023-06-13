Farm Progress

USDA directs $714 million to rural high-speed internetUSDA directs $714 million to rural high-speed internet

New grants and loans allocated through the ReConnect Program.

Joshua Baethge

June 13, 2023

2 Min Read
Farmer on laptop
Getty Images

USDA will allocate $714 million in grants and loans to help rural residents in 19 states better access high-speed internet. It is the fourth round of funding through the agency’s ReConnect Program that is working to bring high-speed service to an estimated 314,000 rural residents.

“High-speed internet is a key to prosperity for people who live and work in rural communities,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can ensure that rural communities have access to the internet connectivity needed to continue to expand the economy from the bottom up and middle out and to make sure rural America remains a place of opportunity to live, work, and raise a family.”

This latest round of grants and loans will support projects in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.

In Berkeley County, S.C., the Home Telephone Company will use grant money to improve internet service for nearly 4,000 people as well as 49 businesses, 46 farms and educational facilities. The Decatur Telephone Company will use its grants to bring high-speed service to 5,400 people, 257 farms, 74 businesses and four educational facilities.

The North-State Telephone Company and Cal-Ore Telephone Company will provide more affordable internet service through the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program in Wasco County, Ore. and Modoc and Siskiyou Counties in California.

In Kansas, the Craw-Can Telephone Cooperative will bring high-speed internet to more than 4,100 people, 820 farms, three schools and nearly 150 businesses in Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette and Neosho Counties. The Goodman Telephone Company will do the same for nearly 7,000 people, 206 farms, 140 businesses and two educational facilities in McDonald and Newton Counties in Missouri.

Read more about:

Internet

About the Author(s)

Joshua Baethge

Joshua Baethge

Policy editor, Farm Progress

Joshua Baethge covers a wide range of government issues affecting agriculture. Before joining Farm Progress, he spent 10 years as a news and feature reporter in Texas. During that time, he covered multiple state and local government entities, while also writing about real estate, nightlife, culture and whatever else was the news of the day.

Baethge earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of North Texas. In his free time, he enjoys going to concerts, discovering new restaurants, finding excuses to be outside and traveling as much as possible. He is based in the Dallas area where he lives with his wife and two kids.

See more from Joshua Baethge
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Midwest Digest, June 13, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, June 13, 2023
Midwest Digest, June 13, 2023

Jun 13, 2023

Farm Progress America, June 13, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2023
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2023

Jun 13, 2023

Midwest Digest, June 12, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, June 12, 2023
Midwest Digest, June 12, 2023

Jun 12, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE