Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Farmer sentiment dips amid rising interest ratesFarmer sentiment dips amid rising interest rates

Ag Economy Barometer reports over a third of farmer respondents cite high input prices as their top concern for the coming year.

Compiled by staff

September 5, 2023

3 Min Read
Collage of upward arrows and money symbols
Getty Images

U.S. farmers’ sentiment weakened in August as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dipped 8 points to a reading of 115.  This month’s decline was fueled by producers’ weaker perception of current conditions both on their farms and in U.S. agriculture.

“Rising interest rates and concerns about high input prices continue to put downward pressure on producer sentiment,” says James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. “This month over half of the producers we surveyed said they expect interest rates to rise in the upcoming year.”

When asked about their top concerns for their farming operations in the next 12 months, producers continue to point to higher input prices (34% of respondents) and rising interest rates (24% of respondents). Even though crop prices weakened significantly this summer, only one in five producers (20% of respondents) chose declining commodity prices as one of their top concerns.

Financial outlook

Although producer sentiment weakened in August, producers’ rating of farm financial conditions changed little this month. The Farm Financial Performance Index declined just one point to a reading of 86.

However, producers’ perspectives on farm financial conditions were noticeably weaker than a year ago when the index stood at 99. Weaker producer sentiment this month did translate into a decline in the Farm Capital Investment Index. The investment index fell to 37, eight points lower than in July and two points lower than this time last year.

Among producers with a negative view of the investment climate, the increase in prices for farm machinery and new construction along with rising interest rates were the two most commonly cited reasons for their negative view. In a related question, 60% of producers in said they expect interest rates to rise in the upcoming year.

Farmland values

Despite increasing concerns about rising interest rates, producers remain cautiously optimistic about farmland values. The Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index rose one point to 126, while the long-term index was unchanged at a reading of 151.

About 4 out of 10 (39%) respondents said they expect farmland values to rise over the next year, while 13% said they look for values to decline in the next year. When asked about their longer-term view of farmland values, more than 6 out of 10 (63%) respondents said they expect values to rise over the next five years, while 12% said they expect values to fall.

Carbon contracts

This month’s survey posed questions about carbon contracts to corn and soybean growers. In the August survey, 6% of corn and soybean growers said they have engaged in discussions with companies about receiving payments to capture carbon on their farms, while just 2% said they had signed a carbon contract.

Nearly half (47%) of the farms who discussed contract terms with a company said they were offered a payment rate of $10 to $20 per metric ton of carbon captured. Among the farms who engaged in discussions but chose not to sign a carbon contract, half of them said it was because the payment level was too low.

This month’s Ag Economy Barometer survey was conducted from August 14-18, 2023. Learn more about the survey results.

Read more about:

Farm Economy

About the Author(s)

Compiled by staff

Compiled by staff

See more from Compiled by staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

88°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 95º

Night 79º

3.72 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023
Soybean
Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023
Sep 1, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE