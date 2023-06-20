East Campus in Lincoln is the place to be on select Saturdays this summer. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Discovery Days and Farmers Market kicked off its third season on June 10.

The event featured farm vendors selling produce, meat, popcorn, coffee, baked goods, crafts and more. It also included food trucks, live music, and free, hands-on, science-based activities for youth and adults alike offered by various university departments.

Sponsored by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at UNL, the event also fell on a special day. Earlier this month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen designated June 10 as IANR Day, in honor of the institute’s 50th anniversary.

The idea for Discover Days was conceptualized by IANR offering the East Campus community, neighbors and friends access to science literacy opportunities, locally produced fresh food, value-added artisans and access to on-campus family fun activities.

As part of the university’s N2025 strategic plan, community engagement and external constituency support is an important mission. The event is an opportunity for the university to engage with community members, build relationships and promote science literacy. The goals of these events include:

providing locally produced nutritious foods to community members

providing avenue for farmers and producers to sell their produce

providing science literacy opportunities for youth

providing a safe, fun, entertaining environment for people of all ages

providing opportunities for students

Additional Discovery Day events are set for July 8 and Aug. 12, with activities running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Learn more at discoverydays.unl.edu.