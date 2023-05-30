May 30, 2023
The taste of a hot corn dog or a fresh caramel apple, the smell of calf and hog manure and wood chips, the whirring sound of blow dryers, and the cheering crowds at a rodeo or tractor pull or concert are all experiences we come to expect at county fairs each summer across Nebraska.
We’ve compiled a relatively complete listing of county fairs in all corners of our state from data available through the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension. Please keep in mind that some counties report the dates of their fairs differently, to include or exclude pre-fair activities, and due to other variables on a county-by-county basis.
CONCERT TIME: County fair concerts can bring big-name bands and entertainment to the rural parts of the state.
It is always a good idea to look to social media platforms or websites available in each county to obtain the latest details on the county fairs in your region. This year, we’ve broken the fair listings down by regions, to make it easier to find the fairs you will want to attend.
The county fairs are like big family reunions, where folks from all sides of the county and different parts of the region are able to come together to compete in youth activities, enjoy a rodeo or concert, and catch up on each other’s lives. In many ways, the county fairs reflect the very best of rural Nebraska life.
Panhandle
Box Butte County Fair, Aug. 6-13, Hemingford
Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo, July 23-29, Sidney
Dawes County Fair, July 28-Aug. 5, Chadron
Deuel County Fair, Aug. 11-13, Chappell
Garden County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 2-6, Lewellen
Kimball-Banner County Fair, Aug. 6-12, Kimball
Morrill County Fair, July 22-29, Bridgeport
Scottsbluff County Fair, July 29-Aug. 5, Scottsbluff
Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo, July 21-29, Gordon
Sioux County Fair, July 28-Aug. 5, Harrison
North
Arthur County Fair, Aug. 7-12, Arthur
Blaine County Fair, July 24-Aug. 3, Dunning
Boyd County Fair, July 22-29, Spencer
Brown County Fair, Sept. 1-4, Johnstown
Cherry County Fair, Aug. 7-13, Valentine
Garfield County Fair, July 26-29, Burwell
Grant County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 2-12, Hyannis
Holt County Fair, Aug. 7-12, Chambers
Hooker County Fair, July 29-Aug. 6, Mullen
Keya Paha County Fair, Aug. 19-20, Norden
Logan County Fair, July 31-Aug. 5, Stapleton
Loup County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Taylor
McPherson County Fair, Aug. 11-12, Tryon
Rock County Fair, Aug. 1-5, Bassett
Thomas County Fair, July 24-30, Thedford
Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo. Aug. 2-7, Bartlett
Northeast
Antelope County Fair, Aug. 1-6, Neligh
Boone County Fair, July 10-14, Albion
Burt County Fair, July 21-25, Oakland
Cedar County Fair, July 19-23, Hartington
Cuming County Fair, Aug. 10-13, West Point
Dakota-Thurston County Fair, Aug. 3-5, South Sioux City
Dixon County Fair, July 6-9, Concord
Knox County Fair, Aug. 10-13, Bloomfield
Madison County Fair, July 11-16, Madison
Pierce County Fair, July 26-30, Pierce
Stanton County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Stanton
Wayne County Fair, July 27-30, Wayne
East
Butler County Fair, July 11-16, David City
Cass County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Weeping Water
Colfax County Fair, July 19-23, Leigh
Dodge County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Fremont
Douglas County Fair, July 21-23, Ralston
Hamilton County Fair, July 27-30, Aurora
Lancaster County Fair, Aug. 3-12, Lincoln
Merrick County Fair, July 29-Aug. 2, Central City
Nance County Fair, June 30-July 2, Fullerton
Platte County Fair, July 5-9, Columbus
Polk County Fair , July 19-23, Osceola
Sarpy County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Springfield
Saunders County Fair, July 23-30, Wahoo
Seward County Fair, Aug. 10-13, Seward
Washington County Fair, July 28-Aug. 2, Arlington
York County Fair, Aug. 3-6, York
Southeast
Clay County Fair, July 12-15, Clay Center
Fillmore County Fair, July 6-10, Geneva
Gage County Fair, July 26-31, Beatrice
Johnson County Fair, Aug. 18-20, Tecumseh
Jefferson County Fair, July 12-16, Fairbury
Nemaha County Fair, Aug. 13-16, Auburn
Otoe County Fair, July 27-30, Syracuse
Pawnee County Fair, July 17-23, Pawnee City
Nuckolls County Fair, July 22-29, Nelson
Richardson County Fair, Sept. 13-16, Humboldt
Saline County Fair, July 18-23, Crete
Thayer County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Deshler
South
Adams County Fair, July 19-23, Hastings
Franklin County Fair, July 5-9, Franklin
Furnas County Fair, July 12-15, Beaver City
Gosper County Fair, July 27-29, Elwood
Harlan County Fair, July 18-22, Orleans
Kearney County Ag Society Fair, July 28-30, Minden
Phelps County Fair, July 23-27, Holdrege
Webster County Fair and Rodeo, July 20-22, Bladen
Central
Buffalo County Fair, July 26-31, Kearney
Custer County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Broken Bow
Dawson County Fair, July 8-16, Lexington
Greeley County Fair, Aug. 6-9, Spalding
Hall County Fair, July 19-23, Grand Island
Howard County Fair, July 15-19, St. Paul
Sherman County Fair, July 22-26, Loup City
Valley County Fair, July 30-Aug. 5, Ord
Southwest
Chase County Fair, Aug. 13-19, Imperial
Dundy County Fair, July 26-29, Benkelman
Frontier County Eustis Fair/Corn Show, July 30-Aug. 5, Eustis
Frontier County Stockville Fair, July 26-30, Stockville
Hayes County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Hayes Center
Hitchcock County Fair, July 12-16, Culbertson
Keith County Fair, Aug. 2-5, Ogallala
Lincoln County Fair, July 22-27, North Platte
Perkins County Fair, July 16-22, Grant
Red Willow County Fair, July 19-23, McCook
Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 25-Sept. 4, Grand Island
NOTE: Check county fair and Nebraska Extension websites for schedule details and up-to-date listings.
Source: Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension
