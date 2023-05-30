The taste of a hot corn dog or a fresh caramel apple, the smell of calf and hog manure and wood chips, the whirring sound of blow dryers, and the cheering crowds at a rodeo or tractor pull or concert are all experiences we come to expect at county fairs each summer across Nebraska.

We’ve compiled a relatively complete listing of county fairs in all corners of our state from data available through the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension. Please keep in mind that some counties report the dates of their fairs differently, to include or exclude pre-fair activities, and due to other variables on a county-by-county basis.

CONCERT TIME: County fair concerts can bring big-name bands and entertainment to the rural parts of the state.

It is always a good idea to look to social media platforms or websites available in each county to obtain the latest details on the county fairs in your region. This year, we’ve broken the fair listings down by regions, to make it easier to find the fairs you will want to attend.

The county fairs are like big family reunions, where folks from all sides of the county and different parts of the region are able to come together to compete in youth activities, enjoy a rodeo or concert, and catch up on each other’s lives. In many ways, the county fairs reflect the very best of rural Nebraska life.

Panhandle

Box Butte County Fair, Aug. 6-13, Hemingford

Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo, July 23-29, Sidney

Dawes County Fair, July 28-Aug. 5, Chadron

Deuel County Fair, Aug. 11-13, Chappell

Garden County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 2-6, Lewellen

Kimball-Banner County Fair, Aug. 6-12, Kimball

Morrill County Fair, July 22-29, Bridgeport

Scottsbluff County Fair, July 29-Aug. 5, Scottsbluff

Sheridan County Fair and Rodeo, July 21-29, Gordon

Sioux County Fair, July 28-Aug. 5, Harrison

North

Arthur County Fair, Aug. 7-12, Arthur

Blaine County Fair, July 24-Aug. 3, Dunning

Boyd County Fair, July 22-29, Spencer

Brown County Fair, Sept. 1-4, Johnstown

Cherry County Fair, Aug. 7-13, Valentine

Garfield County Fair, July 26-29, Burwell

Grant County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 2-12, Hyannis

Holt County Fair, Aug. 7-12, Chambers

Hooker County Fair, July 29-Aug. 6, Mullen

Keya Paha County Fair, Aug. 19-20, Norden

Logan County Fair, July 31-Aug. 5, Stapleton

Loup County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Taylor

McPherson County Fair, Aug. 11-12, Tryon

Rock County Fair, Aug. 1-5, Bassett

Thomas County Fair, July 24-30, Thedford

Wheeler County Fair and Rodeo. Aug. 2-7, Bartlett

Northeast

Antelope County Fair, Aug. 1-6, Neligh

Boone County Fair, July 10-14, Albion

Burt County Fair, July 21-25, Oakland

Cedar County Fair, July 19-23, Hartington

Cuming County Fair, Aug. 10-13, West Point

Dakota-Thurston County Fair, Aug. 3-5, South Sioux City

Dixon County Fair, July 6-9, Concord

Knox County Fair, Aug. 10-13, Bloomfield

Madison County Fair, July 11-16, Madison

Pierce County Fair, July 26-30, Pierce

Stanton County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Stanton

Wayne County Fair, July 27-30, Wayne

East

Butler County Fair, July 11-16, David City

Cass County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Weeping Water

Colfax County Fair, July 19-23, Leigh

Dodge County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Fremont

Douglas County Fair, July 21-23, Ralston

Hamilton County Fair, July 27-30, Aurora

Lancaster County Fair, Aug. 3-12, Lincoln

Merrick County Fair, July 29-Aug. 2, Central City

Nance County Fair, June 30-July 2, Fullerton

Platte County Fair, July 5-9, Columbus

Polk County Fair , July 19-23, Osceola

Sarpy County Fair, Aug. 2-6, Springfield

Saunders County Fair, July 23-30, Wahoo

Seward County Fair, Aug. 10-13, Seward

Washington County Fair, July 28-Aug. 2, Arlington

York County Fair, Aug. 3-6, York

Southeast

Clay County Fair, July 12-15, Clay Center

Fillmore County Fair, July 6-10, Geneva

Gage County Fair, July 26-31, Beatrice

Johnson County Fair, Aug. 18-20, Tecumseh

Jefferson County Fair, July 12-16, Fairbury

Nemaha County Fair, Aug. 13-16, Auburn

Otoe County Fair, July 27-30, Syracuse

Pawnee County Fair, July 17-23, Pawnee City

Nuckolls County Fair, July 22-29, Nelson

Richardson County Fair, Sept. 13-16, Humboldt

Saline County Fair, July 18-23, Crete

Thayer County Fair, Aug. 9-12, Deshler

South

Adams County Fair, July 19-23, Hastings

Franklin County Fair, July 5-9, Franklin

Furnas County Fair, July 12-15, Beaver City

Gosper County Fair, July 27-29, Elwood

Harlan County Fair, July 18-22, Orleans

Kearney County Ag Society Fair, July 28-30, Minden

Phelps County Fair, July 23-27, Holdrege

Webster County Fair and Rodeo, July 20-22, Bladen

Central

Buffalo County Fair, July 26-31, Kearney

Custer County Fair, July 28-Aug. 3, Broken Bow

Dawson County Fair, July 8-16, Lexington

Greeley County Fair, Aug. 6-9, Spalding

Hall County Fair, July 19-23, Grand Island

Howard County Fair, July 15-19, St. Paul

Sherman County Fair, July 22-26, Loup City

Valley County Fair, July 30-Aug. 5, Ord

Southwest

Chase County Fair, Aug. 13-19, Imperial

Dundy County Fair, July 26-29, Benkelman

Frontier County Eustis Fair/Corn Show, July 30-Aug. 5, Eustis

Frontier County Stockville Fair, July 26-30, Stockville

Hayes County Fair, July 31-Aug. 4, Hayes Center

Hitchcock County Fair, July 12-16, Culbertson

Keith County Fair, Aug. 2-5, Ogallala

Lincoln County Fair, July 22-27, North Platte

Perkins County Fair, July 16-22, Grant

Red Willow County Fair, July 19-23, McCook

Nebraska State Fair, Aug. 25-Sept. 4, Grand Island

NOTE: Check county fair and Nebraska Extension websites for schedule details and up-to-date listings.

Source: Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Extension