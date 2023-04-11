American Agriculturist Logo

See what Northeast growers will be plantingSee what Northeast growers will be planting

A big soybean crop is expected in Ohio, while winter wheat acres continue to grow.

Chris Torres

April 11, 2023

3 Min Read
Close up of senior farmer with soybean seed in his hands
GOING WITH SOY: Ohio and New York growers are expected to plant their largest soybean crops ever this spring, according to the recent USDA Prospective Plantings report. Zoran Zeremski/Getty Images

Corn is still king in most Northeast states and Michigan, but New York and Ohio growers are expected to plant their largest soybean crops ever, according to USDA.

Check out the graphic below to see the number of corn, soybean and wheat acres in your state:

Ohio growers are expected to plant 5.10 million acres of soybeans, by far the most in the region. Michigan growers are expected to plant 2.1 million acres of soybeans, down 7% from last season.

Corn acreage is expected to increase 11% in Pennsylvania — with Keystone State growers expecting to plant 1.18 million acres, the most in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. New York growers are expecting to plant 1.03 million corn acres, up 7% from last year.

Ohio growers will be planting 3.45 million acres of corn, up 1% from last year. Michigan growers are expecting to plant 2.40 million acres of corn, up 2% from last year.

Some soybean acres are coming out of rotation in Pennsylvania with 590,000 acres going into the ground, down 2% from last year. New York growers are expecting to plant 355,000 acres of soybeans, the largest ever and up 1% from last year.

Winter wheat acres are up significantly across the region. Michigan growers planted 670,000 acres of winter wheat, the most in the region and up 46% from last year. Ohio growers planted 650,000 acres of winter wheat, up 27%.

Maryland growers have planted 370,000 acres of winter wheat, up 4% from last year, the most in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Pennsylvania growers planted 290,000 acres of winter wheat, up 7%. And even though New York’s more northern climate makes it more challenging to get winter wheat acres in the ground in fall, growers reported planting 170,000 acres, up 21%.

National view

Corn won out in the total acres race this year as growers reported their intention to plant 92 million acres, up 4% from last year. Soybean acres will total 87.5 million acres, up slightly from last year.

The winter wheat acreage, at 37.5 million acres, is the highest since 2015, according to USDA’s Prospective Plantings report, as growers are hoping to capitalize on strong prices.

In a March 31 article in Farm Futures, sister publication to American Agriculturist, Jacqueline Holland, Farm Futures grain market analyst, said USDA surprised most market analysts who expected less overall corn acres.

“Obviously, this report differed substantially from our March 2023 Farm Futures survey estimates,” she said. “In truth, I was a little shocked by just how far we missed the mark. But I’d be naïve to pretend like I didn’t expect it could be a possibility. Crop budgets for corn production are still very lucrative, and falling nitrogen prices are helping to keep corn acres slightly more attractive than their soybean counterparts this spring.”

Here’s a complete list of prospective plantings for some of the other states across the region:

Corn

  • Connecticut, 25,000 acres, unchanged

  • Maine, 28,000 acres, down 3%

  • Massachusetts, 14,000 acres, unchanged

  • New Jersey, 85,000 acres, up 12%

  • Vermont, 90,000 acres, up 2%

Soybeans

  • Delaware, 150,000 acres, down 6%

  • New Jersey, 100,000 acres, down 9%

Hay

  • Connecticut, 53,000 acres, up 2%

  • Delaware, 11,000 acres, unchanged

  • Maine 140,000 acres, up 4%

  • Maryland, 220,000 acres, up 2%

  • Massachusetts, 60,000 acres, unchanged

  • Michigan, 800,000 acres, up 1%

  • New Jersey, 95,000 acres, down 13%

  • New York, 1.31 million acres, up 6%

  • Ohio, 820,000 acres, down 1%

  • Pennsylvania, 1.36 million acres, up 1%

  • Vermont, 175,000 acres, up 6%

Barley

  • Delaware, 21,000 acres, no change

  • Maine, 11,000 acres, no change

  • Maryland, 34,000 acres, up 21%

  • New York, 9,000 acres, unchanged

  • Pennsylvania, 37,000 acres, down 10%

Oats

  • Maine, 26,000 acres, unchanged

  • Michigan, 60,000 acres, up 20%

  • New York, 80,000 acres, up 18%

  • Ohio, 30,000 acres, down 40%

  • Pennsylvania, 78,000 acres, down 10%

Wheat

  • Delaware, 80,000 acres, no change

  • New Jersey, 30,000 acres, up 15%

About the Author(s)

Chris Torres

Chris Torres

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

See more from Chris Torres
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Special Report

Planting corn field in Iowa at sunset
Marketing
USDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansionUSDA surprises with larger than expected corn expansion
byBen Potter
Mar 31, 2023
6 Min Read
Editor's Choice

Recommended

White House Egg Roll tradition
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 10, 2023

Apr 10, 2023

Midwest Digest
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, April 7, 2023
Midwest Digest, April 7, 2023

Apr 7, 2023

aerial view of tractor planting corn
Marketing
What USDA acreage numbers mean for farmers
What USDA acreage numbers mean for farmers

Apr 7, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE