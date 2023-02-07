Simon Liu named ARS Administrator

USDA has tabbed Simon Liu to be Administrator of the Agricultural Research Service. He had been serving as the acting administrator since June 2022 before being officially named to the role on Jan. 4.

USDA Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics and Chief Scientist Chavonda Jacobs-Young says Liu’s experience, expertise and dedication in both program and administration will continue to serve ARS and scientific organizations well.

"The Department, nation and the world look to ARS to provide cutting-edge discoveries and solutions that are rooted in quality, objective science," Jacobs-Young says. "Research is the key to strengthening and adapting agriculture to meet the needs of today and the challenges we face tomorrow. Dr. Liu's decades of public service and previous leadership roles within ARS make him the perfect fit to lead the agency into the future.”

The Agricultural Research Service is USDA’s in-house research agency. It is tasked with developing scientific solutions to agricultural challenges. The $1.7 billion agency currently oversees more than 660 research projects within 15 national programs.

Liu joined ARS in 2010 as Director of the National Agricultural Library. For the past seven years, he has served as the Associate Administrator for Research Management and Operations.

Prior to this time at ARS, he was the Associate Director of the National Library of Medicine and Director of the NLM Computer and Communications System. He’s also held leadership positions with the U.S. Departments of Justice and Treasury and worked in the private sector to support NASA missions and operations.

“It's an honor to be a part of such an innovative research agency that provides scientific excellence through agricultural discoveries," Liu said. "These discoveries support the nourishment of all people while sustaining our nation's agroecosystem and natural resources. As administrator, I will continue supporting and advancing the great work that our more than 8,000 employees do every day."