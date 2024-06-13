South West Farm Press Logo

Oklahoma wheat harvest back in full swing

Combines in Oklahoma are running full throttle as fields dry from recent rainfall. Expectations are not for a bumper crop but are much improved over 2023 yields.

Ron Smith, Editor

June 13, 2024

wheat harvest
Harvest near complete on Damron Farms, Delhi, Oklahoma. Shelley E. Huguley

After a lengthy weather delay, Oklahoma wheat farmers are taking advantage of drier conditions to harvest what looks to be a fairly good crop.

“Weather has not been good for harvest,” says Oklahoma State University Extension Small Grains Specialist Amanda De Oliveira Silva, Stillwater.

“Wheat in some areas of the state was mature, but farmers couldn’t get into fields. This past weekend they started getting back to it and are going non-stop.”

Silva says so far, she has not heard of much wet weather quality loss. “We’re seeing mostly what we expected. Some areas look better than others.

swfp-shelley-huguley-damron-wheat-24.jpg

Wheat awaiting harvest on Damron Farms, Delhi, Okla. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

Stripe rust harmed some wheat if fields were not planted to a resistant variety or not sprayed with a fungicide.  We’ve also seen some freeze damage, but overall the crop looks good considering the conditions we had.”

Silva says stripe rust created some unique problems this year. It came in early.

“Most wheat producers either planted resistant varieties or sprayed a fungicide. They can’t rely on resistance if rust comes in early; they can if it comes in late.”

Oklahoma wheat yield estimates

Sliva says estimates indicate yields across the state range from a low of about 20 bushels to 60 or 70 bushels in some intensively managed fields. The lower range, she says, comes from areas that were hurt by drought, freeze damage, or disease pressure.

“We are not seeing a bumper crop this year, but there are some good-looking fields in Southwest and Southcentral Oklahoma. Test weight in some areas has dipped a bit because of a late rain in some areas. But averaging around 60 for the most part.

“I would say, overall, the Oklahoma wheat crop looks good considering the lack of moisture during grain development and heavy stripe and leaf rust infestation in some areas. Quality is still good, protein is good.”

Silva says most of the wheat in the state is ready to harvest and most producers are cutting as quickly as they can. “They had some moisture two days ago up in the Panhandle, so they have to wait. Otherwise, it’s crazy, chaotic, very busy.”

She says the Oklahoma Wheat Commission reports 55% of the state’s wheat has been harvested. “Last week we had high humidity so producers weren't able to start but conditions are better now and growers will make good progress this week.

“All the wheat in Oklahoma is ready to harvest, so it’s going to be busy.”

Ron Smith

Ron Smith

Editor, Farm Progress

Ron Smith has spent more than 30 years covering Sunbelt agriculture. Ron began his career in agricultural journalism as an Experiment Station and Extension editor at Clemson University, where he earned a Masters Degree in English in 1975. He served as associate editor for Southeast Farm Press from 1978 through 1989. In 1990, Smith helped launch Southern Turf Management Magazine and served as editor. He also helped launch two other regional Turf and Landscape publications and launched and edited Florida Grove and Vegetable Management for the Farm Press Group. Within two years of launch, the turf magazines were well-respected, award-winning publications. Ron has received numerous awards for writing and photography in both agriculture and landscape journalism. He is past president of The Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association and was chosen as the first media representative to the University of Georgia College of Agriculture Advisory Board. He was named Communicator of the Year for the Metropolitan Atlanta Agricultural Communicators Association. Smith also worked in public relations, specializing in media relations for agricultural companies. Ron lives with his wife Pat in Denton, Texas. They have two grown children, Stacey and Nick, and two grandsons, Aaron and Hunter.

