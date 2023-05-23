They are only estimates, but the Nebraska Crop Production Report released May 12 on wheat acres and production from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service foresees harvested acres of winter wheat for grain this year up to a total of 970,000 acres, which would be 150,000 acres more than last year.

On top of that, based on conditions on May 1, winter wheat production is estimated to be 33 million bushels, which would be up 26% over last year’s crop. The average yield forecast is 34 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2022.

In the Nebraska Crop Progress and Condition report released by NASS on May 1, winter wheat conditions rated 18% very poor, 33% poor, 35% fair, 12% good and 2% excellent.

Topsoil moisture conditions on May 1 has moisture supplies at 37% very short in Nebraska, 41% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated at 45% very short, 38% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.

Learn more at nass.usda.gov.