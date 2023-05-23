Nebraska Farmer Logo

The May 1 estimates from NASS have harvested winter wheat acres up by 150,000 acres over 2022.

Curt Arens

May 23, 2023

combine harvesting wheat
MORE ACRES: Based on May 1 estimates from NASS, harvested acres and total production are projected to be up for winter wheat in Nebraska this year, compared with 2022.

They are only estimates, but the Nebraska Crop Production Report released May 12 on wheat acres and production from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service foresees harvested acres of winter wheat for grain this year up to a total of 970,000 acres, which would be 150,000 acres more than last year.

On top of that, based on conditions on May 1, winter wheat production is estimated to be 33 million bushels, which would be up 26% over last year’s crop. The average yield forecast is 34 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from 2022.

In the Nebraska Crop Progress and Condition report released by NASS on May 1, winter wheat conditions rated 18% very poor, 33% poor, 35% fair, 12% good and 2% excellent.

Topsoil moisture conditions on May 1 has moisture supplies at 37% very short in Nebraska, 41% short, 22% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated at 45% very short, 38% short, 17% adequate, and 0% surplus.

Learn more at nass.usda.gov.

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
