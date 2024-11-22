Michigan Wheat Program elects officers

The Michigan Wheat Program board has completed its leadership lineup for the 2024-25 growing season. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made three reappointments to the nine-member MWP board. Each of them is a three-year appointment.

Jim Doyle, King Milling, Lowell (District 9), was reappointed for his second term. Doyle serves as executive vice president of King Milling. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Michigan State University. Doyle is no stranger to leadership positions and has served twice as the president of the Michigan Millers Association, chairman of the Michigan Agribusiness Association board of directors and president of the International Association of Operative Millers.

Jason Dunning, Fremont (District 1), was reappointed to his third term on the board. Dunning is an acting partner in Dunning Farms, while also working in ag business for the past 24 years. He and his wife, Cari, and their children raise replacement heifers while also growing wheat, corn and soybeans.

William (Lyn) Uphaus, board secretary, Manchester (District 4), was reappointed for his second term. Uphaus feeds beef cattle while also growing wheat, corn and soybeans. He is involved in the industry, and has been on the Greenstone Farm Credit board for 13 years, including five years as chairman. He is also no stranger to commodity organizations, having previously served on and chaired the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan.

With a full complement of board members, the MWP board also elected its officers for the 2024-25 season.

Returning as chairman is Jeffery Krohn, a grower from Owendale (District 7), in Michigan’s thumb growing region.

The new vice chairman is Brad Kamprath from Ida (District 3). He replaces Brent Wagner of Grawn, who remains on the board but is term-limited off next May.

Returning as treasurer is Tony Bohac of Owosso (District 6), and returning as secretary is Uphaus.

“Michigan wheat farmers continue to be well-served by the diverse backgrounds in agriculture and business represented among our board of directors,” said Jody Pollok-Newsom, executive director of the Michigan Wheat Program.

“They have diverse backgrounds in agriculture, milling, farm services and field crops. These varied skill sets and their commitment to the continuous improvement of Michigan-grown wheat makes this a board that has lively conversations and fresh perspectives on what our committee should be doing to benefit our 8,000 wheat farmers in the Great Lakes State.”

The Michigan Wheat Program is a checkoff organization funded entirely by farmers who grow wheat in 78 of Michigan’s 83 counties. It was created and voted in by the state’s wheat farmers in 2011, and reauthorized in 2016 and 2021, as a commodity checkoff organization to advance the interests of wheat grown in the state.

The program is authorized by Michigan Public Act 232 and supports the strategic priorities of wheat farmers by working with input suppliers, seed producers, millers, end users and consumers. Research and grower education are top priorities for the organization.

Source: MWP