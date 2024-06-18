Get ready, set, wait: Combines start rolling in Kansas — finally

Early June ushered in several large rain events covering all of Kansas — a welcome sight for corn and sorghum farmers, but less welcome to wheat farmers with a crop in the field just ready to cut.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kan., as of June 9, the Dodge City Airport finally reached a surplus above normal for moisture since Jan. 1 for the year, at 9.21 inches — a good part of that fell the first week or so of June.

Dodging early summer rains is part of wheat harvest in the Plains.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Manhattan, Kan., reports June 10 that for the week ending June 9 there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork, with topsoil moisture supplies rated from 10% very short to 61% adequate and 12% surplus.

The report also pegs the Kansas winter wheat crop condition at 12% very poor, 21% poor, 35% fair, 29% good and 3% excellent. The crop is progressing fast across the state, with winter wheat coloring at 90%, well ahead of 59% last year and 62% for the five-year average. Maturity was 52%, well ahead of 18% this time last year, and the average of 12%. USDA NASS estimates that 5% of the Kansas crop is harvested, with much of that coming from the south-central and southeast parts of the state. Read more at nass.usda.gov/Statistics_by_State/Kansas/Publications/Crop_Progress_and_Condition/current-ks.pdf.

First field reports

Kansas Wheat reports that the first loads of wheat were cut around the Kansas-Oklahoma border June 3. Chris Fryer, grain merchandiser with CoMark Equity Alliance LLC, says the southern counties in his area of Barber, Harper, Sumner and Cowley are about 20% to 30% finished with harvest, as of June 10.

Fryer tells Kansas Wheat that protein is variable from field to field, and ranges from 9.5% to a high of 14.5%. Despite rains, test weights are still well above 60 pounds per bushel, he says, with several loads above 62 pounds.

Fryer adds that higher yields have allowed most of this early wheat to go into elevator bins to fill space from the past couple of disappointing harvests. According to Kansas Wheat, he says wheat is being sold to fill inelastic mill demand, and there are some reports of exports picking back up after the 2023 drop caused by the strong U.S. dollar and shorter supplies.

Read the full report at https://kswheat.com/day-1-kansas-wheat-harvest-report-2024.

Harvest conditions

The 2024 wheat crop matured in the midst of drought, and that caused shorter wheat plants and thinner crop stands this year, says Romulo Lollato, Kansas State University wheat Extension specialist. In other parts of the state, irregular rain brought a high amount of stand variability within fields and within regions. Farmers are going to need to adjust their harvest equipment to account for this, he advises.

“The Kansas crop is not uniformly short,” he says, according to a K-State Extension Service News report. “A very sparse and variable rainfall distribution created these ‘waves’ within areas where tall and short plants occur, simultaneously, in those locations.”

Farmers may want to consider using stripper headers over their traditional headers. A stripper header’s “fingers” will pluck the heads off of the stems, making for a cleaner grain going into the combine and leaving more crop residue in the field to help with soil quality.

“They leave more crop residue behind,” Lollato says. “The residue will act as a barrier against weeds and shade the fields, which cools soil temperatures and delays weed emergence. Moisture retention is another important advantage. Stripper headers reduce water loss through evaporation, runoff and erosion.”

Farmers may choose to stick with their conventional headers as a way to save money. In that case, alterations can help improve their usefulness this year, Lollato says.

Maintain the cutting height as high as possible.

Adjust the reel on the header to get more movement of wheat from the cutter bar to the auger.

Consider cutting in slightly damp conditions to prevent shatter and reduce loss.

Maintain sickles and guards, especially in thin wheat stands where there isn’t a lot of crop material to push into the cutting area.

Adjust the combine’s concave-rotor cage clearance, cylinder-rotor speed, and fan speed to reduce grain damage and loss.

Perform several “kill-stops” to evaluate any shattered grain losses in front of the header, losses after the header and before the spread pattern of the combine, and losses in the tailings behind the combine.

You can learn more tips on harvest equipment adjustments in the May 24 Agronomy eUpdate, eupdate.agronomy.ksu.edu/article/considerations-when-harvesting-short-wheat-593-1.