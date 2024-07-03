South West Farm Press Logo

Faith sows nearly 50 years of wheat harvest

Jack Damron, Delhi, Oklahoma, nears a half-century milestone of harvesting this nation's wheat.

Shelley E. Huguley, Editor

July 2, 2024

Jack and Sherry Damron and kids

The Fabulous 5- Jack and Sherry Damron, center, with their children Jake Damron, left, Sara Nicholson and JD Damron, right. Wheat harvest has always been and continues to be a family affair.

Jack Damron, Delhi, Oklahoma, just completed his 49th wheat harvest. Follow this link to learn more about the 2023/2024 harvest and crop.

Shelley E. Huguley

The Fabulous 5- From back left, Jake, Jack and JD Damron, with Sara Nicholson and Sherry Damron. Wheat harvest has always been a family affair.

Sara tells the Damrons' farming story on TikTok @onthefarmwithsara. Learn more about her role on the family farm in Part 3 of this series.

Sara Nicholson

Jack Damron has a long legacy in the wheat harvest business. He started when he was 19 years old.

Shelley E. Huguley

Daughter Sara Nicholson is interviewed with her dad, Jack Damron, on KECO, broadcasting live from their wheat field.

Shelley E. Huguley

Sherry Damron has been preparing wheat harvest meals for 41 years. This day, she's cooking for 16 people, including Farm Press Editor Shelley Huguley. Notice the stackable aluminum plates on the table. Sherry's mother-in-law had a set and then gifted a set to Sherry early in their marriage.

Shelley E. Huguley

What a gracious host and amazing cook Sherry Damron is! She prepared beef taco bake, green beans, and "cheese things," as the grandkids call them. Her beef taco bake included ground beef, cut-up tortillas, shredded cheddar cheese, and tomato and Picante sauce. She also made sopapilla cheesecake for dessert.

Shelley E. Huguley

Sherry Damron laughs at something their son, JD Damron, said during the photo shoot. The family said JD is the quiet and shy but funny family member. His one comment during the interview was, "You can learn a lot about a person just by listening." There's a lot of wisdom in that statement!

While he operates his own feedyard, he jumps in whenever needed during wheat harvest or any other time of the year.

Shelley E. Huguley

The kids and grandkids are the Damron's favorite part of wheat harvest.

Shelley E. Huguley

Harvest Crew: Sarah Nicholson, lead combine driver, Jack Damron and family employee Dalton Aldridge and employee Tucker Walker.

Shelley E. Huguley

High humidity kept Jake and Jack Damron out of the field until after lunch. "A hot, dry southwest wind is phenomenal for cutting wheat," Jake says, joking that it's not really good for anything else. Click this link, to learn more about the 2023/2024 crop.

Shelley E. Huguley

The Damrons sow Gallagher, Double Stop and Jagger wheat. About 10 years ago, Jack purchased Kansas State's last variety of foundation Jagger wheat seed. Today, the Damrons sow all foundation seed.

Shelley E. Huguley

Congratulations, Jack Damron, on completing your 49th wheat harvest! Enjoy your 50th season and this upcoming milestone in your career!

Shelley E. Huguley

This is Part 2 of a three-part series on Damron wheat harvest.

Jack Damron says wheat production on his Delhi, Okla., farm is a combination of Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and South Dakota farming techniques – tips he’s garnered behind the wheel of his Gleaner combine over the last 49 years.

“I learned to farm by cutting other people’s wheat,” Jack said. His first 38 years were spent as a custom harvester caravaning from Oklahoma to North Dakota with a crew and eventually his wife Sherry, and their three children, Sara, JD and Jake.

swfp-shelley-huguley-damron-wheat-harvest-24-26.jpgJack and Sherry Damron surrounded by their grandchildren, Hutton, Harper and Asher Nicholson; and Birdee, Annie and Sloane (giving the big wave) Damron. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

The last 11 years he’s spent at home surrounded by his grandchildren, still harvesting with Sherry and the kids but this time cutting his own wheat and Jake’s.

Opening agriculture's door

As Jack reflected on his career, he recalled his younger self wanting nothing more than to be in agriculture. At the age of 19 and with no experience, he saw custom harvesting as his ticket into the industry.

He inquired about a loan. His lender agreed but not without relaying his lack of belief that the young teen could succeed.

swfp-shelley-huguley-damron-wheat-harvest-24-9.jpg

Jack Damron, Delhi, Oklahoma, just completed his 49th wheat harvest. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

Yet as seeds are sown this fall to prepare for Damron’s 50th wheat harvest, the season won’t just mark a career milestone but proof that seeds of faith are often greater than voices of doubt.

Chase’n a dream

Related:Oklahoma 2024 wheat harvest best ever for Damron Farms

“We’ve watched him literally chase his dream,” said Sara Nicholson, the Damrons’ daughter and lead combine driver. “That's what we've all done.”

JD enjoys cattle, so he started his own feedyard. Jake has a passion for farming, so he handles the cotton production side. Sara, when she’s not driving the combine, tells their farm’s story on TikTok (@onthefarmwithsara) through reels of drone footage and helps other businesses tell theirs.

“We’re all entrepreneurs,” Sara said. “We all take risks. There’s so many people that live a life they hate because they won’t try something new.”

Sara credits her dad with instilling in them a hard work ethic and a fearless drive to risk.

A wheat harvest honeymoon

Much of Jack’s journey has been in partnership with his wife, Sherry. She became an official harvest crew member 41 years ago, just days after they married. Some might say they had a multi-state honeymoon. “We got married May 28th and did the harvest here, and then we went to Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota, and North Dakota,” she recalled.

swfp-shelley-huguley-damron-wheat-harvest-24-47.jpgJack Damron, right, fist bumps his granddaughter Sloane Damron. Sherry Damron, left, has been been preparing wheat harvest meals for the last 40 years. Jake Damron, their son, is in charge of cotton production on their farms. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

Sherry was the harvest cook. “That was three meals a day, breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Prepping and traveling north each year was stressful. “It was hard pulling campers with little kids and then we also had the campers for the crew,” she said. It was a lot to manage.

Related:Wheat prices: Will they go up or down?

Plus, they were in a constant state of hurry. “We always had customers waiting on us. We didn’t sit around and wait [for the humidity to drop] like we are today. We were trying to get in and cut as much as fast as we could,” so they could load up and head to the next job.

Combine driving 101

Jack taught each of the Damron children to drive the combine before they were teenagers. “I would teach them the basics in about 15 minutes,” Jack said. Then, he would stop the Gleaner, step off and stand in the field to watch, allowing them time “to relax and figure it out.”

He knew mistakes were inevitable. “You’ve just got to accept it,” he said. “But if you don’t give them responsibility, they won’t be responsible.”

No place like home

While their years on the road are memorable with good times and bad and even tragedy having lost two crew members, who were like family, in an accident, Sherry’s thankful wheat harvest has returned to home base.

Sara, on the other hand, says when she sees harvest crews make their way down Highway 183 past her house, she can’t help but feel a sense of harvest angst. “Jake and I would go north in a second,” she said. “There’s nothing better.”

Instead, she’ll settle for an hour drive to Delhi with her three children. “People ask, ‘Why do you keep showing up after 40 years?’

Related:SW wheat crop, market positive at harvest

“It’s in your blood,” she said.

Sherry said, “It’s all we know.”

Harvest Camp

Harvest at home is about time with family. “The grandkids come out and stay and they call it Harvest Camp,” Sherry said.

Jack agreed. “The best part of it is the kids. If it wasn’t for the kids, I’d be out.”

swfp-shelley-huguley-damron-wheat-harvest-24-54.jpg

Wheat harvest: "If it wasn't for the kids, I'd be out." (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“It’s time together,” Sara added, noting how hard it is for families to gather as they age. “Me and my brothers, working with them and working with my dad. Some of my best memories are us sitting around talking about the day and what happened. Lots of times we get home at midnight or 1 a.m. and mom will have a big bowl of popcorn sitting on the bar for us. As tired as we are, we’ll all sit around and eat the popcorn and then go to bed.

“It’s just about being together.”

Slower pace

While much has changed since the Damron’s custom harvest days, much remains the same, including Jack’s eagerness to fire up the combines.

“His favorite saying is, ‘The good Lord will give it, but he’ll also take it away,’ which is why he’s big on getting the wheat out,” Sara said. “If it’s ready, we’ve got to go.” 

And even though the Damrons no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary on the road, harvest still seems to find its way to them. This year, as she often does, Sherry prepared Jack’s favorite meal for their 41st anniversary supper. “I always fix Jack, steak, potatoes and gravy and biscuits and German chocolate cake,” Sherry said.

But an evening storm blew in, bringing the combines to a halt.  “We had 13 that night on our anniversary.”

Sherry laughed, “But that’s why we do it.”

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

