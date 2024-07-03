Faith sows nearly 50 years of wheat harvest

This is Part 2 of a three-part series on Damron wheat harvest.

Jack Damron says wheat production on his Delhi, Okla., farm is a combination of Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and South Dakota farming techniques – tips he’s garnered behind the wheel of his Gleaner combine over the last 49 years.

“I learned to farm by cutting other people’s wheat,” Jack said. His first 38 years were spent as a custom harvester caravaning from Oklahoma to North Dakota with a crew and eventually his wife Sherry, and their three children, Sara, JD and Jake.

The last 11 years he’s spent at home surrounded by his grandchildren, still harvesting with Sherry and the kids but this time cutting his own wheat and Jake’s.

Opening agriculture's door

As Jack reflected on his career, he recalled his younger self wanting nothing more than to be in agriculture. At the age of 19 and with no experience, he saw custom harvesting as his ticket into the industry.

He inquired about a loan. His lender agreed but not without relaying his lack of belief that the young teen could succeed.

Jack Damron, Delhi, Oklahoma, just completed his 49th wheat harvest. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

Yet as seeds are sown this fall to prepare for Damron’s 50th wheat harvest, the season won’t just mark a career milestone but proof that seeds of faith are often greater than voices of doubt.

Chase’n a dream

“We’ve watched him literally chase his dream,” said Sara Nicholson, the Damrons’ daughter and lead combine driver. “That's what we've all done.”

JD enjoys cattle, so he started his own feedyard. Jake has a passion for farming, so he handles the cotton production side. Sara, when she’s not driving the combine, tells their farm’s story on TikTok (@onthefarmwithsara) through reels of drone footage and helps other businesses tell theirs.

“We’re all entrepreneurs,” Sara said. “We all take risks. There’s so many people that live a life they hate because they won’t try something new.”

Sara credits her dad with instilling in them a hard work ethic and a fearless drive to risk.

A wheat harvest honeymoon

Much of Jack’s journey has been in partnership with his wife, Sherry. She became an official harvest crew member 41 years ago, just days after they married. Some might say they had a multi-state honeymoon. “We got married May 28th and did the harvest here, and then we went to Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota, and North Dakota,” she recalled.

Sherry was the harvest cook. “That was three meals a day, breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Prepping and traveling north each year was stressful. “It was hard pulling campers with little kids and then we also had the campers for the crew,” she said. It was a lot to manage.

Plus, they were in a constant state of hurry. “We always had customers waiting on us. We didn’t sit around and wait [for the humidity to drop] like we are today. We were trying to get in and cut as much as fast as we could,” so they could load up and head to the next job.

Combine driving 101

Jack taught each of the Damron children to drive the combine before they were teenagers. “I would teach them the basics in about 15 minutes,” Jack said. Then, he would stop the Gleaner, step off and stand in the field to watch, allowing them time “to relax and figure it out.”

He knew mistakes were inevitable. “You’ve just got to accept it,” he said. “But if you don’t give them responsibility, they won’t be responsible.”

No place like home

While their years on the road are memorable with good times and bad and even tragedy having lost two crew members, who were like family, in an accident, Sherry’s thankful wheat harvest has returned to home base.

Sara, on the other hand, says when she sees harvest crews make their way down Highway 183 past her house, she can’t help but feel a sense of harvest angst. “Jake and I would go north in a second,” she said. “There’s nothing better.”

Instead, she’ll settle for an hour drive to Delhi with her three children. “People ask, ‘Why do you keep showing up after 40 years?’

“It’s in your blood,” she said.

Sherry said, “It’s all we know.”

Harvest Camp

Harvest at home is about time with family. “The grandkids come out and stay and they call it Harvest Camp,” Sherry said.

Jack agreed. “The best part of it is the kids. If it wasn’t for the kids, I’d be out.”

Wheat harvest: "If it wasn't for the kids, I'd be out." (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“It’s time together,” Sara added, noting how hard it is for families to gather as they age. “Me and my brothers, working with them and working with my dad. Some of my best memories are us sitting around talking about the day and what happened. Lots of times we get home at midnight or 1 a.m. and mom will have a big bowl of popcorn sitting on the bar for us. As tired as we are, we’ll all sit around and eat the popcorn and then go to bed.

“It’s just about being together.”

Slower pace

While much has changed since the Damron’s custom harvest days, much remains the same, including Jack’s eagerness to fire up the combines.

“His favorite saying is, ‘The good Lord will give it, but he’ll also take it away,’ which is why he’s big on getting the wheat out,” Sara said. “If it’s ready, we’ve got to go.”

And even though the Damrons no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary on the road, harvest still seems to find its way to them. This year, as she often does, Sherry prepared Jack’s favorite meal for their 41st anniversary supper. “I always fix Jack, steak, potatoes and gravy and biscuits and German chocolate cake,” Sherry said.

But an evening storm blew in, bringing the combines to a halt. “We had 13 that night on our anniversary.”

Sherry laughed, “But that’s why we do it.”

