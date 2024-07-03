Combine driver relishes wheat harvest, posts farm life

This is Part 3 of a three-part series on Damron wheat harvest.

The 2024 wheat harvest has come to an end on Damron Farms, something Sara (Damron) Nicholson describes as bittersweet. More than bushels per acre, wheat harvest is about family on their Western Oklahoma farm.

Sara Nicholson is passionate about driving the combine during wheat harvest but also telling her family's farm story on TikTok @onthefarmwithsara. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“It’s long hours but it’s always the best time,” said Nicholson, a wife and mother of three, and lead combine driver. “I always say the best part about wheat harvest is the time spent with family.”

Whether it’s the midnight chats around a big bowl of popcorn her mother, Sherry Damron, leaves on the bar each night, or gathering for her mom’s harvest meals, or servicing equipment with her dad Jack and brother Jake, before they head to the field, the common thread is togetherness.

Nicholson, who began driving the combine at age 11 with her parents' custom harvest business, said people ask her why, after 40 years, she keeps showing up. She said it’s just in her blood.

Faithfully each year, Nicholson and her three children drive an hour to join the family in Delhi for wheat harvest.

“It’s just a sense of teamwork, working together,” she said. “We have a goal to accomplish. We get one field done, then you move to the next. There’s progress happening.

“You don’t really understand it unless you’re out here.”

Good wheat across the board

The 2024 wheat harvest has been especially good. “We’re really blessed this year,” she said. “We’re due one. The last couple of years have not been so great.”

This year, the family has cut 3,300 acres of 40-to-60-bushel wheat and even some a little higher, Nicholson noted.

On a bountiful year like this, she’s just trying to take it all in. “You never know what next year’s going to be like. It’s been really fun to cut good wheat.”

Nicholson’s also grateful that the wheat survived a few adverse spring weather events. “It’s a blessing, with all the storms, to get it out without any damage.”

Farming on social media

Nicholson’s passion for wheat harvest is coupled with her joy for sharing their farm life with others. Through social media, she posts drone footage and photographs of everything from wheat harvest to day-to-day farm life.

“I share what we’re doing throughout the year, whether it’s planting cotton, harvesting cotton or wheat, or plowing,” she said.

And it’s not always just the pleasant side, either. Recently, she shared footage of herself and Dalton Aldridge, a family employee, shoveling wheat seed that had leaked out of a cracked storage bin… twice. By the end of the second round, it’s evident recovering the seed had become a family affair as everyone pitched in.

Farmer's daughter

Nicholson calls her dad her hero. He not only taught her how to drive the combine but the importance of taking risks. “He used to say, “You win some. You lose a lot,’ which is true,” she said.

Jack Damron and his daughter Sara Nicholson, Delhi, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

This year, he completed his 49th wheat harvest. He spent the first 38 years as a custom harvester, traveling with his family and a crew in tow from Oklahoma up through North Dakota. Today, he grows and cuts his own wheat.

Jack’s friends often tell Nicholson her posts are a great way to keep up with her dad. Plus, “’If Sara isn’t posting videos, we don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing,’” they joke with her.

Nicholson, who also contracts with businesses to help them tell their story on social media, finds a lot of joy in being creative with day-to-day farming tasks.

“It’s just been fun to create content and share our story, to tell people what we’re doing and get the word out about farming and ag so people can learn more about it.”

To learn more about Damron Farms, follow Nicholson on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok @onthefarmwithsara.