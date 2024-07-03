South West Farm Press Logo

Combine driver relishes wheat harvest, posts farm life

Sara Nicholson reminisces about wheat harvest and why, after 40 years, she keeps coming back. Plus, how she's using TikTok to tell her family's farming story.

Shelley E. Huguley, Editor

July 3, 2024

Sara Nicholson

#wheatharvest24: Sara Nicholson wears a lot of hats: mother of three, lead combine driver for Damron Farms and social media advisor, telling her family's farm story and that of other businesses. Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Sara Damron,  Arapaho, Oklahoma, relishes wheat harvest. She returns to Delhi every year to run the combine.

Shelley E. Huguley

Jack Damron and his daughter Sara Nicholson. Sara calls Jack her hero, teaching her about responsibility, the value of taking risks, and instilling a hard work ethic in her and her siblings and his grandchildren. Learn more about Jack's nearly 50 years in the wheat harvesting business.

Shelley E. Huguley

The Fabulous 5- Damron family, from left, Jake, Jack and JD with Sara Nicholson and Sherry. The family will tell you their favorite part of wheat harvest is being together. To learn more about the 2023/2024 wheat harvest and crop, follow this link.

Shelley E. Huguley

Asher Nicholson, Sara and Levi Nicholsons' youngest son, enjoys a drink during wheat harvest lunch. His grandmother, Sherry Damron, says when all the grandkids come during harvest they call it "Harvest Camp."

Shelley E. Huguley

Harvest Camp with the Damron cousins.

Shelley E. Huguley

This day, KECO broadcast live from the Damron's wheat field. Sara Nicholson gave an interview and even convinced her dad Jack to speak. Nicholson shares life on the Damron farm through social media. To view her drone harvest footage, visit her on TikTok @onthefarmwithsara.

Sara Nicholson

Wheat harvest from a birdseye view. Sara Nicholson captures wheat harvest and planting from the sky with her drone. Take a look!

Sara Nicholson

#wheatharvest24

Sara Nicholson

Planting cotton.

Sara Nicholson

Wheat harvest sunset.

Sara Nicholson

Sun setting on cotton planting on Damron Farms.

Sara Nicholson

Sun setting on cotton planting on Damron Farms.

This is Part 3 of a three-part series on Damron wheat harvest.

The 2024 wheat harvest has come to an end on Damron Farms, something Sara (Damron) Nicholson describes as bittersweet. More than bushels per acre, wheat harvest is about family on their Western Oklahoma farm.

Sara Nicholson is passionate about driving the combine during wheat harvest but also telling her family's farm story on TikTok @onthefarmwithsara. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

“It’s long hours but it’s always the best time,” said Nicholson, a wife and mother of three, and lead combine driver. “I always say the best part about wheat harvest is the time spent with family.”

Whether it’s the midnight chats around a big bowl of popcorn her mother, Sherry Damron, leaves on the bar each night, or gathering for her mom’s harvest meals, or servicing equipment with her dad Jack and brother Jake, before they head to the field, the common thread is togetherness.

Nicholson, who began driving the combine at age 11 with her parents' custom harvest business, said people ask her why, after 40 years, she keeps showing up. She said it’s just in her blood.

Faithfully each year, Nicholson and her three children drive an hour to join the family in Delhi for wheat harvest.

“It’s just a sense of teamwork, working together,” she said. “We have a goal to accomplish. We get one field done, then you move to the next. There’s progress happening.

“You don’t really understand it unless you’re out here.”

Related:Oklahoma 2024 wheat harvest best ever for Damron Farms

Good wheat across the board

The 2024 wheat harvest has been especially good. “We’re really blessed this year,” she said. “We’re due one. The last couple of years have not been so great.”

This year, the family has cut 3,300 acres of 40-to-60-bushel wheat and even some a little higher, Nicholson noted.

On a bountiful year like this, she’s just trying to take it all in. “You never know what next year’s going to be like. It’s been really fun to cut good wheat.”

Nicholson’s also grateful that the wheat survived a few adverse spring weather events. “It’s a blessing, with all the storms, to get it out without any damage.”

Farming on social media

Nicholson’s passion for wheat harvest is coupled with her joy for sharing their farm life with others. Through social media, she posts drone footage and photographs of everything from wheat harvest to day-to-day farm life.

“I share what we’re doing throughout the year, whether it’s planting cotton, harvesting cotton or wheat, or plowing,” she said.

And it’s not always just the pleasant side, either. Recently, she shared footage of herself and Dalton Aldridge, a family employee, shoveling wheat seed that had leaked out of a cracked storage bin… twice. By the end of the second round, it’s evident recovering the seed had become a family affair as everyone pitched in.

Related:Faith sows nearly 50 years of wheat harvest

Farmer's daughter

Nicholson calls her dad her hero. He not only taught her how to drive the combine but the importance of taking risks. “He used to say, “You win some. You lose a lot,’ which is true,” she said.

Jack Damron and his daughter Sara Nicholson, Delhi, Oklahoma. (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

This year, he completed his 49th wheat harvest. He spent the first 38 years as a custom harvester, traveling with his family and a crew in tow from Oklahoma up through North Dakota. Today, he grows and cuts his own wheat.

Jack’s friends often tell Nicholson her posts are a great way to keep up with her dad. Plus, “’If Sara isn’t posting videos, we don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing,’” they joke with her.

Nicholson, who also contracts with businesses to help them tell their story on social media, finds a lot of joy in being creative with day-to-day farming tasks.

“It’s just been fun to create content and share our story, to tell people what we’re doing and get the word out about farming and ag so people can learn more about it.”

To learn more about Damron Farms, follow Nicholson on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok @onthefarmwithsara.

About the Author(s)

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

See more from Shelley E. Huguley
