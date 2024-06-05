1st look at Delmarva’s wheat crop

Head scab and other diseases have made their way back onto Delmarva wheat fields this spring, but how much that will affect yield remains to be seen.

A group of nearly 30 ag researchers, state officials and wheat crop buyers toured 10 fields across Delaware and Maryland on June 3 as part of a larger tour of mid-Atlantic wheat fields. Final crop yield estimates will be released early next week.

The tour is an opportunity for wheat crop buyers to connect with producers, and to get an early look at the wheat crop across the region. If Monday’s tour is any indication, wheat is further along this year than in the past, and good yields are expected, although it may not yield a bin-busting crop like seen last year on some farms in the region.

Still, that may be good news for recovering basis, which is negative as the region struggles to move old-crop wheat, the result of great yields last year and the purchase of Midwest wheat that was supposed to make up for anticipated crop deficiencies that didn’t materialize.

For a more in-depth look at Delmarva’s wheat crop, check out this video from Monday’s tour: