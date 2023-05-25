South East Farm Press Logo

Common weed problems ranked by state specialistsCommon weed problems ranked by state specialists

I recently polled my Extension weed science counterparts across the South on common problems that occur in their respective states.

Eric Prostko

May 25, 2023

3 Min Read
peanut injury
Called Figure 2 in article below, peanut injury caused by simulated off-target movement drift of Roundup (glyphosate) + Xtendimax (dicamba) at 1/50X rates applied 30 DAP. Picture 12 DAT.Eric Prostko, UGA Extension

At a Glance

  • It’s not a big surprise that off-target movement was the most common problem, but not in every state.

A large part of my job as an Extension weed specialist is trying to troubleshoot the myriad of problems that occur on the farm. I often feel like Sherlock Holmes in pursuit of his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. But plants can’t talk, memories fade (mine included), and environmental conditions are never quite normal, which all can make this process very challenging.

I recently polled my Extension weed science counterparts across the South (AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) on common problems that occur in their respective states.

Ranking on a scale from 1 (most common) to 5 (least common), I asked each of them to rank the following specific problems:

  • Mixing/jug errors

  • True herbicide carryover

  • Sprayer contamination

  • Off-target movement.

  • Herbicide carryover look-alikes

2023 Extension Weed Specialist Survey. Credit: Eric Prostko

It’s not a big surprise that off-target movement was the most common problem observed by this erudite group of 20.Although most states have contributed significant resources into educating growers about off-target movement, our industry can always do better!

As a quick reminder, keep a sharp eye on boom height, nozzle type/droplet size, tractor speed, nearby sensitive crops, and wind speed/direction when thinking about off-target movement.

For the record in Georgia, ASC and I both ranked off-target movement as #4.I am certain that the county delivery system, UPW, and pine trees have helped Georgia growers mitigate this problem.

Sprayer contamination was ranked the 2nd most common problem. Cleaning out a sprayer is never fun, and it requires a farmer’s most precious commodity, time. Growers should always refer to the pesticide label for specific sprayer cleanout procedures, remember that glyphosate is an excellent after-party-cleaner, and that rubber hoses, even new ones, have nooks and crannies that can trap pesticides for later distribution, kind of like a Thomas’ English Muffin.

Figure 3. Field corn injury from simulated Valor (flumioxazin) sprayer contamination (1/16X rate applied to V6 corn, Picture 3 DAT). Credit: Eric Prostko

Mixing/jug errors came in at the #3 spot on this list. Just so you know, it was my #1. Many pesticide containers look very similar, pesticide labels are not always user friendly, and labels tend to evaporate into thin air like Houdini. My best advice for this problem is to never use a chemical in an unlabeled container and only have on hand the chemicals that need to be mixed on that spray day.

Since I mentioned carryover look-alikes and true herbicide carryover in last month’s Tailgate Talk article, I won’t say much about these other than apply lime and fertilizer according to soil test results, watch out for nematodes, and check crop rotation restrictions BEFORE you apply any herbicide.

As I have said many times before, most of the problems that Extension weed specialists encounter are very preventable. I know that growers have much on their plates and that it is very easy for things to get lost in the shuffle during a very hectic growing season.

I think the late-great football coach Vince Lombardi summed it up best when he said “Perfection is not attainable. But if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”

A special thank you to all my weed science colleagues who rapidly responded to my survey.

As always, good weed hunting!

Read more about:

Herbicide Management Plan

About the Author(s)

Eric Prostko

Eric Prostko

University of Georgia

See more from Eric Prostko
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Midwest Digest, May 24, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, May 24, 2023
Midwest Digest, May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023

Farm Progress America, May 24, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, May 24, 2023
Farm Progress America, May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023

Midwest Digest, May 23, 2023
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, May 23, 2023
Midwest Digest, May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE