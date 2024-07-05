Don’t let these problem weeds kill livestock

July 5, 2024
PIGWEED: Pigweed foliage can become toxic during drought. It can cause kidney disease, weakness, edema and rapid respiration. Sheep, hogs and young calves are most susceptible.
BUTTERCUPS: The leaves and stem can be especially toxic while dried hay loses toxicity. Symptoms can include anorexia, salivation, weakness, convulsions, breathing difficulty and can lead to death.
BLACK CHERRY: Leaves (wilted leaves are worse), along with the stems, bark and fruit can be potentially toxic. Symptoms can include anxiety, staggering, breathing difficulty, dilated pupils and bloat. Leaves from several small to midsized branches are sufficient enough to kill an adult animal.
CLOVER: Sweet clover in particular can cause nose bleeding, anemia and abdominal swelling.
BRACKEN FERN: The entire plant can be toxic. Symptoms can include dullness, fever, bleeding, loss of appetite and salivation. Cattle fed 50% bracken for 30 to 80 days has been reported as toxic. Others report that only 20% of diet for 30-60 days was toxic.
POISON HEMLOCK: All plant parts can be toxic, causing nervousness, salivation, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, paralysis, trembling, dilation of pupils, convulsions, coma and even death.
HORSE NETTLE: All plant parts can be toxic, especially the berries. It can cause salivation, colic, gastrointestinal irritation, diarrhea, muscle tremors, weakness, drowsiness and depression. Solanine, the toxic compound, can remain toxic even in dry hay. Also, 12 to 36 hours after mowing, the plant releases sugars that make it more palatable to livestock. If overconsumed, it can cause sudden death.
JIMSONWEED: The entire plant can be toxic, although the seeds are most toxic. It can cause thirst, mood swings, convulsions, coma and death. Toxins increase during the daylight.
BLACK LOCUST: The leaves, especially wilted leaves, and the seeds and inner bark can cause weakness, depression, anorexia, vomiting and diarrhea.
MUSTARDS: All parts, especially the seeds, can cause oral and gastrointestinal irritation, shaking, salivation, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. Large quantities are generally necessary for toxicity.
NIGHTSHADE: Unripe fruit can cause loss of appetite, salivation, weakness, trembling and paralysis.
POKEWEED: The entire plant, especially the roots, can cause gastrointestinal cramps, weakened pulse, respiration and salivation. Ten or more berries can result in toxicity to humans. It is estimated that between 100 and 200 berries per 1,000-pound animal can be toxic.
WHITE SNAKEROOT: The leaves and stem can cause constipation, loss of appetite, salivation and rapid respiration. The toxin passes through milk, causing milk sickness.
ST. JOHNSWORT: The flowers and leaves can cause photosensitivity, which can lead to redness of muzzle, redness around the eyes and around white hair.
Hot, dry weather can increase the chances of lethal weeds invading your pastures.
According to Penn State Extension, droughty conditions can result in poisonous weeds in pastures and hay that can be toxic to livestock if consumed in large enough quantities.
Check out this slideshow of the most notorious problem weeds that could threaten your animals.
Thistles, dogbane, milkweed, horse nettle, poison hemlock and jimsonweed are among the biggest problem weeds Dwight Lingenfelter, Extension weed specialist at Penn State, sees in pastures across the region.
“During drought periods, perennials tend to thrive since they have established and deep root systems to help survive long periods of drought,” he says. “Annuals weeds tend to slow their growth during dry periods, and if it persists too long, they could eventually succumb due to lesser and shallower root systems that might not have access to moisture deeper in the soil profile.”
Tools to fight back
Spot controls like 2,4-D + dicamba; Crossbow (2,4-D+triclopyr); or glyphosate can be effective, but it’s important to remember the following:
“Certainly, annual plants become much more ‘tolerant’ with dry weather, maturity and persistent warm temperatures. Large, drought-stricken annuals are harder to kill. With perennial weeds, the effect of drought is less clear,” Lingenfelter says. “Cool-season perennials including Canada thistle, quackgrass and dandelion will certainly go into a summer dormancy period when dry, warm weather persists.
“If possible, they should not be treated with an herbicide until actively growing. Cool-season perennials mimic the same growth cycle as your lawn — active in the late spring and early summer followed by a slow period and then a rebound in later summer and early fall. Once the ‘heat’ of summer has passed and assuming they have relatively healthy green leaves, then an effective systemic herbicide should work well.”
Here are other considerations:
Increase herbicide rate if the label allows and make applications at the most favorable time for control, like in the morning when weeds are most active.
Apply herbicides to smaller weeds, or wait a few days to spray if rainfall is in the forecast.
The post grass herbicides (Assure II, Select/clethodim, Poast) tend to be one of the most susceptible groups to decreased efficacy in dry conditions, followed by the ALS-inhibitors (Resolve, Permit, Raptor). Contact herbicides (Reflex, Liberty, Gramoxone) are generally less affected by drought stress, but be sure to increase carrier volume to achieve good coverage.
Think about adjuvants. You may need to use a higher rate or switch to MSO (methylated seed oil) or COC (crop oil concentrate) if allowed, which can increase herbicide uptake and improve control. However, oil-based adjuvants can also increase the potential for crop injury.
Even though weeds may be more “tolerant” during drought, crop injury can still be a concern. Since crops are stressed during hot weather, it is more difficult for them to detoxify the herbicides. In addition, leaf burn can occur if too many different pesticide formulations and adjuvants are added to the tank. EC formulations tend to cause the most crop injury.
Temperatures greater than 85 degrees F will increase volatilization of many plant growth regulator (group 4) herbicides such as dicamba and 2,4-D, so use with caution or choose another product.
