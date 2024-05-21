Weed Watch: Scout fields now

The 2024 planting season was off to a good start, and then much-needed rains came. Not only did the rains halt planting progress, delay in spring fieldwork also possibly derailed the best-laid plans for the season’s weed control.

On May 8, University of Minnesota Extension kicked off its season of Strategic Farming: Field Notes webinar series with Debalin Sarangi, Extension weed scientist, and Bruce Potter, Integrated Pest Management specialist at the Southwest Research and Outreach Center at Lamberton, discussing weed and insect management challenges.

Weeds present challenges every year, but an extended growing season such as this year creates new challenges.

Following the May 8 webinar, Liz Stahl, U-M Extension crops educator based in Worthington, wrote that most farmers look to preemergence herbicides as the base for weed management program. She wrote that the use of preemergence herbicides is encouraged in part due to the prevalence of weeds resistant to one or more of commonly used postemergence herbicides. The residual activity they provide is also key in controlling weeds like waterhemp, which emerges over an extended period of time and later into the season.

While rainfall is needed to activate preemergence herbicides, Stahl points out that farmers are now wondering: If they have been able to plant and apply a preemergence herbicide earlier, how long will that herbicide last?

In the webinar, Sarangi reports residual activity typically lasts three to four weeks after application, meaning products may be running out of steam in fields where crops were planted mid-April. Under the current conditions, it is recommended that farmers prepare to apply postemergent products early, possibly adding a chloroacetamide (Group 15) herbicide like Dual, Warrant or Outlook, to postemergence applications will help extend herbicide residual activity.

Field scouting is always important, and maybe more so this year due to the extended planting season. Thomas Peters, Extension sugarbeet agronomist and weed control specialist at North Dakota State University and U-M; Tom Hoverstad, agronomist with the U-M Southern Research and Outreach Center at Waseca; and Ryan Miller, U-M Extension crops educator in Rochester, scouted fields and offered visuals of emerging weeds farmers need to have on their radar.

